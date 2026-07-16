Claudia Winkleman has walked away from her BBC chat show after just one series, admitting she was 'too nervous to enjoy it' despite landing major celebrity guests.

The presenter confirmed that 'The Claudia Winkleman Show' will not return for a second series, bringing the BBC One programme to an end after seven episodes.

In a statement, Winkleman said she was 'incredibly grateful' to the BBC for commissioning the show, as well as to the guests who appeared and the production team behind it. But she said the format never felt fully comfortable for her.

'Sometimes you have to try something to see how it fits, and I realised I was just too nervous to enjoy it,' she said.

She added: 'Maybe one day I will give it another try, but for now I already have the best jobs in the world and absolutely love the shows I'm doing.'

A Big BBC Gamble After Strictly

The show marked one of Winkleman's first major moves after stepping down from 'Strictly Come Dancing' last year.

The BBC had placed clear trust in her star power. Winkleman remains one of the broadcaster's most recognisable presenters thanks to 'The Traitors,' 'The Piano' and her long run on 'Strictly' alongside Tess Daly.

Her chat show aired on Friday nights, in the same BBC One slot previously occupied in spring by 'The Graham Norton Show.' It was produced by So Television, the company co-founded by Graham Norton, which also makes his long-running talk series.

That connection inevitably created comparisons. Winkleman's show had a similar sofa-based format, but with her own softer, more chaotic charm at the centre.

Read more Rachel Burden Exits BBC Breakfast After 11 Years: What Programmes are Affected by 'Schedule Changes'? Rachel Burden Exits BBC Breakfast After 11 Years: What Programmes are Affected by 'Schedule Changes'?

Who Appeared on the Show?

Across its seven-week run, Winkleman interviewed a string of well-known names from film, television and music. Guests included Lisa Kudrow, Jeff Goldblum, Niall Horan, Rachel Zegler, Ralph Fiennes, James McAvoy, Jamie Dornan, Vanessa Williams and incoming 'Strictly' co-host Josh Widdicombe.

The line-up showed the BBC had invested properly in the format, even if the programme never fully escaped the shadow of Norton's more established chat show. Most episodes reportedly drew a combined average audience of between 1.5 million and 2 million viewers, a respectable figure in the current TV landscape but not enough to stop speculation over whether ratings played a role in the decision.

Critics and Viewers Were Split

Reaction to 'The Claudia Winkleman' Show was mixed from the start.

Some viewers enjoyed its loose energy, calling it warm, entertaining and full of banter. Others found it messy, awkward or lacking the sharpness expected from a prime BBC chat show.

"Claudia Winkleman sacked from her own chat show, because the ratings were shit." - And nothing of value was lost...



There, I fixed the "she stepped away from...." narrative. pic.twitter.com/O5aZSTKKE1 — DVDfever.co.uk 💙 (@DVDfever) July 16, 2026

That split reaction has fuelled claims online that the show was quietly dropped because it did not perform strongly enough. One X user bluntly suggested the ratings were the real reason behind the exit, rejecting the softer 'stepped away' explanation. However, Winkleman's own statement framed the decision as personal rather than commercial.

BBC Says Claudia Will Be Back Soon

The BBC has publicly supported Winkleman's decision.

Ed Havard, the broadcaster's director of entertainment, praised her 'warmth and quick wit' and said the show had been 'an absolute joy.' He added that the BBC 'fully respect' her choice to move on.

Fans will not have to wait long to see Winkleman back on screen. She is expected to return later this year for 'The Celebrity Traitors,' one of the BBC's biggest entertainment hits.