An old Halloween photograph involving YouTuber Ethan Klein, his wife Hila Klein and a woman believed by online users to be Tamara Joseph has resurfaced amid allegations that the couple's marriage has been rocked by infidelity. The renewed attention comes after Hila publicly accused her husband of having an affair, prompting widespread discussion about the future of their marriage and the H3 Podcast.

The image shows Ethan dressed as the Cat in the Hat, while Hila and another woman wear matching costumes labelled Thing 1 and Thing 2. What might once have been an ordinary Halloween party photograph has become a major talking point as social media users revisit the couple's relationship and the allegations surrounding Joseph.

No verified evidence has publicly linked Joseph to the allegations. Neither Ethan nor Hila Klein has identified any alleged third party, and the identity of the woman in the photograph has not been independently confirmed.

Why the Matching Costumes Are Attracting Attention

The photograph has circulated widely as users attempt to identify the woman wearing one of the matching costumes. Online speculation has linked her to Tamara Joseph, an animator and video creator associated with the H3 Podcast.

Ethan Klein dressing up as The Cat in the Hat and dressing his wife and mistress up as Thing 1 and Thing 2 is maybe the funniest thing I’ve seen in years. https://t.co/fIu7v7w3uj — Alex Fairfax (@Alex_Fairfax06) October 25, 2026

Joseph, who is also known online as Undead Mummy, has contributed creative work to the podcast, including animation and video-related projects. Her professional association with the production has brought her into the spotlight following Hila's allegations.

Some social media users have also revisited an apparent joke involving the Thing 1 and Thing 2 characters. In Episode 299 of the H3 Show, members of the podcast team were reportedly heard joking about the characters being Dr Seuss's mistresses, with a reference to his wife's death. The resurfaced remark has attracted additional attention because of the current controversy.

However, the costumes and the old joke do not independently establish anything about the alleged affair or prove that the clothing choices had a hidden meaning.

Hila Klein's Allegations Against Her Husband

The photograph resurfaced after Hila shared a statement on 23 October 2026 accusing Ethan of being unfaithful during their marriage. She alleged that the situation involved months of dishonesty and that she eventually confronted her husband after becoming increasingly concerned about his explanations.

According to Hila's account, Ethan admitted to an affair that had lasted more than six months. She described feeling devastated by the alleged betrayal, particularly because the couple had built a life together over many years. Hila also said her immediate priority was looking after herself and their three children while navigating the separation.

Ethan subsequently asked the public to respect his family's privacy. He also said he was working to remove his financial interests from their shared ventures, including the H3 Podcast and Teddy Fresh. His public statement did not directly confirm the allegations.

H3 Podcast Faces an Uncertain Future

The controversy has also affected the podcast's production team. Following Hila's statement, members of the H3 Podcast crew expressed support for her and indicated they would not continue working with Ethan involved or financially benefiting from the programme.

The developments have raised questions about the future of a show that has been closely associated with both Ethan and Hila for years. Meanwhile, the resurfaced photograph has become another source of discussion, with viewers examining old interactions and social media posts involving the people connected to the controversy.

Internet Users Revisit the Old Halloween Picture

The image has prompted reactions across social media, with some users finding the matching costumes particularly awkward in light of the current allegations. Others have questioned whether people are reading too much into an old photograph simply because of what has happened since. Twitch streamer Frogan also drew attention to the image by recreating the Halloween costume pairing, taking a dig at Ethan amid the controversy.

Ultimately, the photograph has fuelled speculation rather than provided proof. While Hila has publicly made allegations about her marriage, the identity of the woman in the old image and her alleged involvement remain matters of online discussion.