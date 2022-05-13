James Corden only has good things to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following the couple's decision to leave their royal life in favour of a private one at their home in California.

"The Late Late Show" host has always been friends with the Duke of Sussex even before he married and moved to the U.S.A. It was not surprising then to see him interview the 37-year-old royal in an episode of his "Carpool Karaoke" segment.

But instead of a car, he did the interview above a double-decker bus while touring the prince around Los Angeles. The 43-year-old comic, his wife Julia Carey, and their three children live near the royal couple's Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara. This means they get to spend time with each other's families.

Corden shared that he has been to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home. But it was for a play date with the young ones.

"It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely. Obviously, I'm not telling you any more. Obviously," he told The Sun in an interview.

Corden then admitted that he is a "huge fan" of both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as he said, "Look, I'm a huge fan of both of them. Obviously, I know Harry better than I know Meghan but I think it's really hard to judge or be judgmental."

He added, "People process things and deal with things in different ways and that's OK, and it's alright to think whatever you think about somebody. I don't know if it necessarily needs to be voiced the whole time but my experience of them has been nothing but positive."

Corden shared that he has "a huge amount of respect and admiration" for the duke and can vouch that "anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way." He also called the royal a "devoted and loving husband and father." The host thinks that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "incredibly brave" to leave their royal life as he shared, "I'll always be in their corner. I have nothing but admiration and respect for them. I think it's impossible to judge any of it really."