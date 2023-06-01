James Corden made a pit stop at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California during a visit to the U.S.A. on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old actor and comedian was spotted at the wheel of a black vehicle en route to the couple's $14 million mansion. According to Fox News, he was with his family and that they were with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for about an hour before they grabbed dinner at Lucky's Steakhouse.

Photos from the Daily Mail showed Corden in a bright blue hoodie and jeans. His wife Julia wore a black coat over jeans, and their two children also dressed in cream coats over jeans. The family was photographed looking happy as they left the restaurant.

No wonder Harry & Meghan don’t go out much. Looks like the paps camp out just waiting for a glimpse of the supposedly “unpopular” couple in 🇺🇸 Back in March, Tyler Perry seen visiting H & M. Yesterday, James Corden seen visiting. Can you imagine having a 📷 around every corner?😫 pic.twitter.com/iyoCN6aKVa — Julie (@Julie_In_The_OC) May 31, 2023

Corden's visit to the royal couple came after he left "The Late Late Show" after eight years so he could spend more time with his family in the U.K. Behind-the-scenes footage from the last day of filming shared on Wednesday (9:19 mark) also showed that the Duke of Sussex paid a surprise visit on the set. He was seen in the control room handing out a drink to the show's executive producer, Ben Winston.

Go behind the scenes of our very last episode of the #LateLateShowhttps://t.co/T6vS2ncy8D — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) May 31, 2023

Last May, the former talk show host spoke to The Sun about his friendship with the Sussexes, revealing that he and his family, he shares children Max, 11, Carey, eight, and Charlotte, four, with Julia, have been to the couple's Montecito home.

"It was more a sort of play date scenario [with the kids]. Then we went out for dinner after, it was lovely," he said at the time.

Corden also praised his friends adding, "Look, I'm a huge fan of both of them. Obviously, I know Harry better than I know Meghan, but I think it's really hard to judge or be judgmental. People process things and deal with things in different ways, and that's OK. And it's all right to think whatever you think about somebody. I don't know if it necessarily needs to be voiced the whole time, but my experience of them has been nothing but positive."

Elsewhere in the interview, he also praised Prince Harry and called him a "devoted and loving husband and father" and that he has a "huge amount of respect and admiration for Harry, and anyone who has been around him and spent time with him would feel exactly the same way."

He also shared his support for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step away from their royal life. He called their decision "incredibly brave" adding that he will "always be in their corner" and that he has "nothing but admiration and respect for them."

Corden and his wife Julia have been friends with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for many years. They even attended the royal wedding in May 2018. The Duke of Sussex even toured Los Angeles with the comedian during an appearance on his show in 2021, not long after he and his wife quit their royal duties and moved to the U.S.A. from the U.K.

On his guest appearance, Prince Harry discussed leaving his royal life behind and admitted that he "did what any husband and father would do" and that was to get his family out "of a really difficult environment" in the U.K. where the British press not only destroyed Meghan Markle but also his own mental health. In the same interview, he also shared his commitment to continue doing public service even though he is no longer a working royal saying, "I will always be contributing. My life is public service. So, wherever I am in the world it's going to be the same thing."