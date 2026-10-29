James Gunn has offered a fresh glimpse into his long-term plans for the DC Universe, explaining how familiar superheroes and less prominent characters could shape the franchise's future. The DC Studios co-chief has described Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman as the universe's established 'diamond characters', while suggesting that Krypto, John Stewart from Lanterns and Peacemaker could develop into similarly valuable properties.

Gunn shared the explanation in posts on Threads while addressing questions about his previously discussed eight-to-10-year roadmap for DC. His comments also shed light on his approach to storytelling, which aims to balance a larger narrative with films and television projects that can stand independently.

What Does James Gunn Mean by 'Diamond Characters'?

In a now-deleted Threads post, Gunn used the term 'diamond characters' to describe DC's major superheroes: Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. These recognisable figures form the foundation of the franchise, benefiting from decades of comic-book history and established audiences.

However, Gunn's ambitions extend beyond the publisher's biggest names. He explained that the original roadmap also included identifying smaller characters who could be developed into major attractions.

Krypto, Superman's superpowered dog, John Stewart, one of the Green Lanterns, and John Cena's Peacemaker were among the characters he identified as potential candidates.

'The often cited '8 to 10 year roadmap' originally pitched wasn't only story points (although that was a part of it), but also the plan for DC as a whole, including focusing on diamond characters (Superman, Batman, WW) as well as smaller characters we could turn into diamonds (Krypto, John Stewart, Peacemaker), how we would foster filmmaker freedom & allow for multiple tones & ratings, the influences of Star Wars & George RR Martin, and so much more,' Gunn wrote.

The comparison suggests that Gunn wants to expand the appeal of characters who may not enjoy the same immediate recognition as DC's most famous superheroes. Rather than relying exclusively on established icons, the studio intends to create opportunities for other characters to become central to its future.

Peacemaker has already received his own television series, while Krypto made a prominent appearance in Gunn's Superman. John Stewart is also part of the expanding DC storytelling landscape.

Gunn's comments do not guarantee that each character will receive additional projects. Instead, they outline the broader ambition to develop the franchise's range of heroes and personalities.

Why Is James Gunn Defending His DC Universe Roadmap?

Gunn's remarks come amid discussion about how the new DC Universe will connect its films and television series.

The filmmaker previously described an eight-to-10-year plan developed with Peter Safran, his fellow DC Studios co-chief. Gunn has now clarified that the roadmap was not simply a list of story developments leading towards a major crossover.

It also involved plans for the overall franchise, including character development, creative freedom for filmmakers and a willingness to accommodate different tones and age ratings.

Gunn explained that some projects would tell standalone stories, while others would contribute to a larger narrative known as the Superman Saga.

He has stressed that each instalment of the broader story should work independently, whether or not audiences have watched every other DC project.

This approach could allow viewers to enjoy individual films without needing to follow an increasingly complicated sequence of interconnected releases.

Why Standalone Stories Matter to the DCU

Gunn has also pushed back against the idea that individual superhero stories must establish future films or build towards a crossover to justify their existence.

He compared the approach to Star Wars, which has expanded across films, television, games and books while exploring different characters and periods.

For Gunn, the DC Universe can function as a setting in which creators tell stories at different points in its fictional history. The emphasis is on making each project meaningful in its own right rather than treating every release as a stepping stone towards a larger event.

The strategy could give filmmakers greater flexibility to experiment with genres and storytelling styles while preserving connections between selected projects.

What Comes Next for James Gunn's DC Universe?

Gunn's next major DC film is Superman: Man of Tomorrow, scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 9 July 2027.

The project will continue the developing Superman storyline, although Gunn's latest comments suggest that the franchise's future will not depend exclusively on the Man of Steel and other established heroes.

His ambition to elevate characters such as Krypto, John Stewart and Peacemaker points towards a broader universe in which supporting figures could become major attractions in their own right.

For now, Gunn has outlined a creative direction rather than a complete list of future projects. Whether every character reaches the level he envisages remains to be seen, but his message is clear: the DC Universe is intended to accommodate both its biggest icons and the characters with the potential to become its next stars.