Stephen Graham is earning attention for his disturbing portrayal of a manipulative serial killer in Apple TV's new psychological crime thriller Nocturne. The British actor plays Jurek Walter, a dangerous criminal whose influence appears to extend far beyond the walls of the secure psychiatric hospital where he is imprisoned.

But is Nocturne based on a book, or is its unsettling story an original creation? The answer lies in the bestselling crime novels of Lars Kepler, the pen name of Swedish writing duo Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril. The 10-episode series draws on their novels The Sandman and Lazarus, bringing their dark Scandinavian crime fiction to an American setting.

Is Nocturne Based on a Book?

Yes. Nocturne is adapted from Lars Kepler's crime novels The Sandman, published in 2012, and Lazarus, released in 2018. Both form part of the authors' Joona Linna crime series, which has attracted an international readership.

The television adaptation relocates the story to a small town in western Pennsylvania, replacing the novels' Scandinavian setting with an American backdrop. Rowan Joffé created the series for television, and John Hlavin developed it. It combines a missing-person investigation with psychological suspense and a disturbing exploration of criminal manipulation.

The result is a crime thriller centred on a detective who cannot escape a case that has haunted him for years and a killer who remains dangerous despite being held in isolation.

Stephen Graham's Chilling Serial Killer Performance

Graham plays Jurek Walter, a notorious serial killer whose apparent confinement does little to diminish his power over other people.

The series establishes Walter's ability to manipulate those around him early on, including in a disturbing interaction with another prisoner. His quiet manner makes him particularly unsettling, as he uses carefully chosen words and psychological pressure to exploit the vulnerabilities of others.

The performance has attracted praise from The Guardian, which described Graham's portrayal as mesmerising and terrifying. The review highlighted the actor's ability to make Walter compelling even when the character is physically restricted to his cell.

Graham stars alongside Rory Culkin, who plays Karl, a young hospital nurse who becomes increasingly vulnerable to Walter's influence. Their relationship forms a key part of the thriller's examination of how seemingly ordinary people can become caught in a dangerous criminal's web.

What Is Nocturne About?

The story follows Jonah Lynn, played by Liev Schreiber, a former soldier and homicide detective who has tried to leave his troubled past behind.

His quiet life is disrupted when a boy who disappeared three years earlier unexpectedly reappears. The child had vanished alongside his sister, Felicia, who remains missing. Jonah suspects Walter may be connected to the case, despite the killer's imprisonment.

As the search intensifies, FBI agent Saga Bauer, played by Zazie Beetz, goes undercover inside the psychiatric hospital to investigate Walter and discover whether he has an accomplice outside its walls.

The investigation becomes increasingly dangerous as the team attempts to uncover what happened to the missing girl. Bill Camp, Chrissy Metz and Poorna Jagannathan also feature in the ensemble cast.

When Does Nocturne Premiere?

Nocturne premieres globally on Apple TV on 30 October 2026, with its first two episodes arriving on launch day. Further episodes will be released weekly through 25 December.

The series arrives with a strong cast and a story rooted in internationally successful crime fiction. While reviews have raised questions about aspects of its plotting, Graham's performance as Walter has emerged as a major attraction.

For viewers drawn to dark psychological thrillers, Nocturne offers a chilling question: how dangerous can a serial killer remain when he is locked away from the world? In Graham's hands, Walter's greatest weapon may not be physical violence, but his ability to get inside other people's minds.