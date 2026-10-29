The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is generating enthusiastic early reactions following its London premiere, with some viewers praising it as one of the franchise's strongest instalments. Joseph Zada's performance as a younger Haymitch Abernathy has emerged as one of the film's biggest talking points, while viewers have praised its emotional storytelling, visual craftsmanship and exploration of rebellion.

The first reactions arrived on 28 October 2026, ahead of the film's scheduled cinema release on 20 November. Some critics have already called it the franchise's best instalment, while others have highlighted its faithful adaptation of Suzanne Collins' bestselling novel.

Why Are First Reactions to Sunrise on the Reaping So Positive?

Among the most enthusiastic responses was one from X user DawsOnScreen, who described the film as a 'near perfect Hunger Games movie' and praised its brutality. 'At almost 3 hours this flies by and fans of the Hunger Games have got another guaranteed hit on their hands,' they wrote.

The reaction suggests that the prequel could appeal to fans who enjoyed the darker elements of the original films. Early viewers have also highlighted its action sequences, cinematography and emotionally demanding performances.

The X account The Nerds of Color went further, describing Sunrise on the Reaping as 'the best film in the Hunger Games franchise'.

'Joseph Zada is electrifying as Haymitch, and the cast is true to the characters we're introduced to in the book,' they declared.

Another X post from user @griffschiller similarly praised the adaptation, comparing its place in the franchise to Rogue One and Andor in the Star Wars universe. He described it as a powerful story about loss, rebellion and the sacrifices involved in challenging an oppressive system.

#TheHungerGames Sunrise on the Reaping is the Rogue One/Andor of the franchise. A sobering, yet powerful story of devastating loss and the necessary cost of rebellion for a sunrise we may never see. As a massive fan of the series and especially this book, I couldn’t have asked… pic.twitter.com/EC98k42mQt — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) October 28, 2026

These early reactions have raised expectations for the film, although full reviews and audience responses after its general release will provide a clearer picture of its reception.

Joseph Zada Wins Praise as Young Haymitch

Zada plays the younger version of Haymitch Abernathy, the character originally portrayed by Woody Harrelson in the earlier films. This time, audiences will see the events that shaped the future mentor of Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark.

Collider critic Perri Nemiroff singled out Zada's performance, praising his ability to portray Haymitch's warmth and charm alongside the anger and heartbreak brought on by the Games.

Other early reactions have also highlighted the emotional weight Zada brings to the role. The character's journey requires the actor to portray a young man forced into a brutal competition while struggling to maintain his humanity.

The supporting cast has also attracted attention. Mckenna Grace plays Maysilee Donner, while Jesse Plemons, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kieran Culkin, Glenn Close and Ralph Fiennes feature in the ensemble.

What Is Sunrise on the Reaping About?

Based on Collins' 2025 novel, the film takes place 24 years before the events of the original The Hunger Games story.

The narrative follows Haymitch, a teenager from District 12 who is selected to compete in the 50th Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell. The event is particularly brutal, forcing him and other young tributes to fight for survival in an arena controlled by the authoritarian Capitol.

As Haymitch confronts the Games' cruelty, his experiences help explain the bitterness, intelligence and rebellious instincts that define him in the original story.

The prequel also examines the wider political machinery behind the spectacle, exploring how the Capitol uses fear and violence to maintain its control over Panem.

When Will Sunrise on the Reaping Be Released?

Directed by Francis Lawrence, who has helmed several previous entries in the franchise, Sunrise on the Reaping is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 20 November 2026.

The film follows 2023's The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which explored the younger years of future President Coriolanus Snow.

The new prequel offers another opportunity to revisit Panem while expanding the backstory of a character central to the original films.

For now, the first reactions suggest that Sunrise on the Reaping has made a strong initial impression. Whether it ultimately earns the same enthusiasm from general audiences remains to be seen, but the early praise for Zada and the film's emotional intensity has made it one of November's most anticipated releases.