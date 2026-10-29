Kim Kardashian was allegedly held at gunpoint by a police officer during an October 2018 Uganda trip with Kanye West, a new biography has claimed.

The allegation appears in Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future, published in the US on Tuesday, 27 October 2026, and its UK edition was released by Ebury Spotlight on Thursday, 29 October, after the account attracted coverage the previous day.

Kardashian and West travelled to Uganda with their daughter North, then five, while they were married. Uganda's presidential press office documented the couple's meeting with President Yoweri Museveni at State House, Entebbe, on 15 October 2018. That visit is confirmed, although the alleged police encounter is not.

Producer Details Alleged Gunpoint Incident During Kim Kardashian's Uganda Trip

Farnaz Farjam, an executive producer of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, described the incident to biographer Jonathan Van Meter while recalling filming at a remote location. According to her account, West became agitated and claimed someone was trying to drug him.

Farjam alleged that West persuaded local officers to believe people were attempting to drug him. She said armed police subsequently searched rooms occupied by members of the group.

As reported by People, Van Meter wrote that 'one of the policemen had a gun to Kim's head'. Farjam described the reported confrontation as 'intense' and said she arranged a private jet to evacuate her production crew from the area.

Her account does not identify the officer allegedly involved, nor does it establish that Kardashian boarded the aircraft. It also does not demonstrate that West instructed an officer to threaten Kardashian. The allegation relies on Farjam's recollection rather than independently verified police findings.

The reports reviewed provide no police records, footage or official statement corroborating the gunpoint claim. Kardashian has not been quoted as providing a firsthand account of the alleged encounter.

Van Meter presents the visit as a period when the couple's relationship was deteriorating. That interpretation should not be mistaken for a statement from Kardashian that the alleged incident caused their eventual divorce.

Farjam said she later forgave West and attributed his reported behaviour to bipolar disorder. She believed he was experiencing mania during the trip, according to the biography. That was her interpretation, not a contemporaneous medical assessment or an independently established account of his mental state.

Van Meter did not interview West for the biography. Page Six reported on Wednesday, 28 October, that it had contacted his representatives but received no immediate reply.

Kim Kardashian Discusses Co-Parenting Challenges After Divorce From Kanye West

Kardashian and West married in 2014. She filed for divorce in February 2021 and was declared legally single in March 2022, before their divorce settlement was reported on 29 November 2022. They share four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

The biography also examines how the former couple manage their relationship as parents. Unlike the account of the Uganda trip, these reflections are attributed directly to Kardashian.

Kardashian told Van Meter that she still worries about West because he is their children's father. She also described the challenges of co-parenting when she and her former husband do not always get along. Her priority, she said, is protecting their children from those tensions.

'My kids would never know that,' she told the author. The remark concerned their co-parenting difficulties, not an eyewitness account of the alleged incident involving police.

She described trying to set boundaries without allowing past disputes to interfere with the children's relationship with their father. Kardashian also said that their interactions had been relatively smooth lately, partly because they spoke infrequently.

When West is in town, she said, she invites him to spend time with the children at their home. She has offered to leave the house while he joins them for dinner or stays overnight. The children can then spend time with him in familiar surroundings.