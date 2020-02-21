Kate Middleton is passionate about her beloved cause -- early years development and her family is showing support. The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton published a touching message on his official Instagram account with plentiful praises for his "wonderful" sister.

The 32-year-old entrepreneur took to Instagram to post a never-seen-before photo from his childhood and urge people to participate in Duchess of Cambridge's recently launched landmark survey "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives."

"This isn't a post about dogs...brace yourselves....BUT it's in huge support of my wonderful Sister's 'Early Years' initiative to ask "5 big questions on the under fives" .

"If you have 5 minutes & live in the UK join the biggest conversation on early childhood. Like me even if you don't have children, your own experiences will help invest in the future of the next generation (link in bio).

Me as a boy with my grandparents British Bulldog Gibson . #5bigquestions," reads the caption of the post that includes a photo of him when he was just a boy.

Kate launched the initiative by The Royal Foundation on Wednesday, January 22 when she took a whirlwind 24-hour solo trip across the UK. She carried out multiple engagements during her visit to Birmingham, Cardiff, Aberdeen, London, Surrey, and other places. Here, she met families, children, and child health professionals and educated them about the survey that is aimed to start a conversation at a national level in an attempt to bring about positive and lasting change for generations to come.

Through this survey, the duchess urges participants to answer five questions about how they want to raise their children for a good future. Anyone who is 16 or above and living in England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland can take part in the initiative irrespective of whether they have a child or not.

Not only did James shared the post, but also Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton posted about the survey on their business Instagram page, Party Pieces. According to Daily Mail, the survey has already received responses from 200,000 people since its launch. The survey is being conducted by Ipsos Mori on behalf of Kate's charity organisation and it promises to keep the answers private. However, the survey that is thought to be one of the biggest of its kind is expected to give direction to Kate's future charity work.