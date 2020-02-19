As soon as the year started, Kate Middleton returned to her royal duties with explosive enthusiasm. She took a solo tour and launched new initiatives while promoting her beloved causes such as early childhood development amid the family crisis as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exited the royal family. Now, a source reveals that the Duchess of Cambridge is "happy" to take on a prominent role in the royal charity as well as The Firm.

Earlier in January, when Megxit came into play, Kate Middleton was busy touring in and around the country. She even launched a landmark project 5 Big Questions as part of her and Prince William's The Royal Foundation.

It is believed that Kate's workload has increased manifold after the exit of two prominent members of the British royal family. She is working round the clock and sharing the extra responsibilities. However, the royal mother is happy and enjoying her "more prominent position" in "The Firm" after Meghan and Prince Harry moved to Canada, The Sun reports.

"Kate is extremely passionate about the work the Foundation does and she has ideas and plans for how she believes it can be used to help some of the causes which she is particularly passionate about," the source told the publication.

In the past few weeks, the royal mother-of-three has interacted with many organisations and "soaked in a lot of information." Using this, she aims to make a lasting change in the lives of people who need support.

"William and Kate may have extra responsibilities in the wake of Harry and Meghan's move to Canada but neither of them wants that to be at the expense of their Foundation. They both work very closely with the team and Kate is sitting in on more and more meetings so she can have an input in the work that is going on," the source went on to say.

Previously, it is believed, the work for The Royal Foundation was a bit of "tug of war" between the brothers. However, the charity's development and expansion now completely depend on William and Kate.