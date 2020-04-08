James Middleton, who had to postpone his wedding to fiancee Alizee Thevenet in wake of the coronavirus pandemic like many others, opened up about the change in their plans and spoke about the importance of pets in these testing times.

James Middleton, entrepreneur and younger brother of British royal Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to write about the "comfort" and "unconditional love" he receives from his pets in this "difficult time."

Alongside a picture of him with five of his dogs, the businessman wrote: "Who else is experiencing friendship, comfort and unconditional love from their loyal pets during this difficult time? I want to give a big shout out to all our pets who our keeping us calm and helping us carry on!"

The 32-year-old, who was holding a placard reading "Paw Print Fund" in the picture, revealed that he has launched an organisation with the name The Paw Print Fund to aid the animal welfare charities who support "nations animals & pets, be it helping to raise vital funds enabling these charities to continue with there amazing work and also support pet owners who have been affected by the pandemic and maybe struggling to look after their pets."

The funds raised by Middleton's charity will go directly to the RSPCA, Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, and The Dogs Trust. Urging his followers to donate to the charity, he wrote: "In time I hope we can support more charities. Together, we can help support pets and their owners, helping them stay in their homes and prevent rescue centres from being overwhelmed. Any amount would be amazing, making a huge difference and greatly received."

The post comes two weeks after a Mail Online report confirmed that Middleton and Thevenet have postponed the date of their wedding which was set to take place this summer. Richard Eden wrote for the outlet that a friend of Middleton told him: "It's very sad, but it's just not practical to hold it in this crisis."

"Holding an Anglo-French wedding is impossible in the coming months and is still likely to be difficult in the summer. They would prefer to wait until all their guests are able — and happy — to attend," the insider revealed.