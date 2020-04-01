English actress Donna Air has confirmed that she was tested positive for COVID-19, a respiratory disease caused by novel coronavirus, but has recovered now.

Donna Air, ex-girlfriend of British royal Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton, announced her diagnosis in an Instagram post on Tuesday. She assured her followers that she only suffered from mild symptoms.

The 40-year-old, who currently portrays TV presenter Fi Hansen in BBC One's hit drama series "The Split," started the lengthy Instagram post with: "Hi Guys. I hope everyone is managing to stay strong and in relatively good spirits during the lockdown."

"I just wanted to let you know developed mild flu like symptoms and started self isolating 18 days ago, I took a test for some clarity & the results tested positive for Covid19," the actress wrote alongside a restroom selfie. She shared the same post on Instagram stories writing: "#OVERCORONA #STAYHOMESAVELIVES."

The actress further informed that her symptoms improved shortly after her diagnosis, and none of her loved ones displayed any symptoms of being infected with the virus. "I will continue to follow government guidelines & in the meantime I am sending masses of love to you all, especially those on the front line," Donna Air wrote.

"The Mummy Returns" actress shared that she is "aware what a privilege it is to be able to access tests privately, so she has donated some to friends working for the National Health Services to help their fight against the deadly pandemic.

Air said that she is relieved her doctors have told her it is now safe to see her daughter Freya, 16, adding that she is "happy to answer questions on symptoms or give info" on what she did to boost her immune system when she felt at her worst.

The actress later shared the dosage she took on her Instagram stories while clarifying: "There are obviously no guarantees with anything. But I did this in a bid to boost my immune system. I have no idea if it worked or not but decided to give a go and wanted to share to those of you asking."

Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Fiona Phillips, and Linda Lusardi are some of the other celebrities who tested positive for COVID-19, reports Mail Online. Tom Hanks, who was one of the first actors to be infected with coronavirus along with wife Rita Wilson, has recovered and returned to the United States from Australia where he was diagnosed.