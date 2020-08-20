Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, the eldest daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco, was hospitalised over the weekend for worsening COVID-19 symptoms over a month after she tested positive for the virus. The Californian-native has now been released from the hospital.

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi recently took to Instagram to give an update about her health and said that she is "beyond frustrated" with the symptoms. The 28-year-old was tested positive for novel coronavirus in the early days of July, but her condition has worsened over the past few days.

On Tuesday, Jazmin shared a picture of herself on a hospital bed wearing an "I VOTED" badge, and urged women to exercise their voting rights while revealing that she has sent in her absentee ballot as she couldn't vote in person due to her battle with coronavirus. She wrote: "Those of you may know I have been struggling with my Health due to Covid. My immunity may be knocked down for a little while longer but my spirit is high, I'm a strong woman, I'm a survivor."

I am proud to be a woman. I am never going to throw away my right to vote or disrespect my female ancestors who took a stand. Today we celebrate 100 years since the 19th amendment was passed so that women could vote! I am happy to announce I sent in my absentee ballot today, GO ðŸ—³ VOTE! Those of you may know I have been struggling with my Health due to Covid. My immunity may be knocked down for a little while longer but my spirit is high, Iâ€™m a strong woman, Iâ€™m a survivor. I am happy to admit Iâ€™m out of the hospital and now I am home on this winding road to recovery. However, I was admitted to the hospital over the weekend because my symptoms continued to worsen since I last checked in on Friday. I developed a chicken pox like rash and continued having uncomfortable body aches with longer severe pain by my lungs /rib cage, flashes of fever, and debilitating migraines. I had a series of tests taken: blood work, urine test and chest X-ray. My white blood cells and my lymphocytes are low and my CRP aka inflammation in the body is higher than normal which are all indicators of the Covid virus still affecting the body. Regardless, if I continue to carry the same strain or have a new one my body is in fact still fighting the virus. I have been put on antibiotics for possible covid related pneumonia caught in the early stages and due to a small nodule found on my right lung which could be from Covid damage too. I will get a check up again in a few weeks and continue to monitor my symptoms. The doctors are still learning and confessed they have seen other cases similar to mine. I am beyond frustrated and just want my body to find peace and comfort. The pain is so uncomfortable and debilitating and there is not much to do but to rest, and ice packs for some relief. I am sharing my story so that all of you can be aware and maybe share in similar symptoms. The Covid virus is so strong and mysterious. I know we are all over talking about Covid, hearing about Covid and living in fear or disbelief of this virus. Believe me I am more than ready to be done myself but unfortunately I have no choice. Listen to your body! Protect yourself, to protect others.Take care!

"I am happy to admit I'm out of the hospital and now I am home on this winding road to recovery. However, I was admitted to the hospital over the weekend because my symptoms continued to worsen since I last checked in on Friday," revealed the actress, who is a granddaughter to late Grace Kelly, a famous Hollywood actress who retired from acting after becoming Princess of Monaco.

Discussing her worsening coronavirus symptoms, Jazmin wrote that she had checked in the hospital after she developed "a chicken pox like rash and continued having uncomfortable body aches with longer severe pain in lungs and rib cage, along with flashes of fever, and debilitating migraines."

Jazmin said she would check up again with the doctors in a few weeks and will continue to monitor her symptoms. However, the singer admitted feeling "beyond frustrated" and said she just wants her "body to find peace and comfort."

Jazmin's diagnosis with COVID-19 came months after her father Prince Albert II, the reigning monarch of Monaco, made full recovery from the respiratory disease after testing positive for the virus in March.

Though the eldest child of reigning prince, Jazmin is not in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne as the royal wasn't married to her mother Tamara Rotolo at the time of her birth. Albert and Tamara were in a brief relationship back then, and Tamara's divorce with ex-husband David Schumacher had not been finalised.

Jazmin didn't connect with her father until she visited Monaco at the age of 11. Prince Albert II publicly confirmed her paternity in 2006, when she was 14, claiming that he had wanted to protect her identity until she was an adult.

Grimaldi is an older half-sister to Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste (16), son of Prince Albert, and his ex-girlfriend Nicole Coste, also born out of wedlock so not in the line of succession. She is also half-sisters to Prince Albert's two legitimate children with Princess Charlene-- five-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Prince Albert II AFP / Getty Images

Though Jazmin and Alexandre are not in the line of succession, they are entitled to inherit a part of their father's personal fortune, estimated at more than one billion dollars.