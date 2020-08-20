Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, the eldest daughter of Prince Albert II of Monaco, was hospitalised over the weekend for worsening COVID-19 symptoms over a month after she tested positive for the virus. The Californian-native has now been released from the hospital.

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi recently took to Instagram to give an update about her health and said that she is "beyond frustrated" with the symptoms. The 28-year-old was tested positive for novel coronavirus in the early days of July, but her condition has worsened over the past few days.

On Tuesday, Jazmin shared a picture of herself on a hospital bed wearing an "I VOTED" badge, and urged women to exercise their voting rights while revealing that she has sent in her absentee ballot as she couldn't vote in person due to her battle with coronavirus. She wrote: "Those of you may know I have been struggling with my Health due to Covid. My immunity may be knocked down for a little while longer but my spirit is high, I'm a strong woman, I'm a survivor."

"I am happy to admit I'm out of the hospital and now I am home on this winding road to recovery. However, I was admitted to the hospital over the weekend because my symptoms continued to worsen since I last checked in on Friday," revealed the actress, who is a granddaughter to late Grace Kelly, a famous Hollywood actress who retired from acting after becoming Princess of Monaco.

Discussing her worsening coronavirus symptoms, Jazmin wrote that she had checked in the hospital after she developed "a chicken pox like rash and continued having uncomfortable body aches with longer severe pain in lungs and rib cage, along with flashes of fever, and debilitating migraines."

Jazmin said she would check up again with the doctors in a few weeks and will continue to monitor her symptoms. However, the singer admitted feeling "beyond frustrated" and said she just wants her "body to find peace and comfort."

Jazmin's diagnosis with COVID-19 came months after her father Prince Albert II, the reigning monarch of Monaco, made full recovery from the respiratory disease after testing positive for the virus in March.

Though the eldest child of reigning prince, Jazmin is not in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne as the royal wasn't married to her mother Tamara Rotolo at the time of her birth. Albert and Tamara were in a brief relationship back then, and Tamara's divorce with ex-husband David Schumacher had not been finalised.

Jazmin didn't connect with her father until she visited Monaco at the age of 11. Prince Albert II publicly confirmed her paternity in 2006, when she was 14, claiming that he had wanted to protect her identity until she was an adult.

Grimaldi is an older half-sister to Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste (16), son of Prince Albert, and his ex-girlfriend Nicole Coste, also born out of wedlock so not in the line of succession. She is also half-sisters to Prince Albert's two legitimate children with Princess Charlene-- five-year-old twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques.

Though Jazmin and Alexandre are not in the line of succession, they are entitled to inherit a part of their father's personal fortune, estimated at more than one billion dollars.