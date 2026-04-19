US Vice President JD Vance is facing growing scrutiny after making what critics describe as an increasingly desperate attempt to calm the escalating feud between US President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV, as tensions between the White House and the Vatican continue to dominate headlines.

JD Vance Tries to Get on The Pope's Good Side

The latest clash began after Trump launched a blistering attack on the Pope, branding him 'weak on crime' and criticising his stance on foreign policy after the Pope renewed calls for peace during the widening Iran conflict. The remarks deepened an already fragile relationship between the administration and the Vatican, creating a political headache for Vance, who has long tried to balance loyalty to Trump with his religious identity.

Vance has now moved into the role of peacemaker. In a post on his official X account, the vice president praised Pope Leo's refusal to engage in a direct political battle with Trump and thanked him for lowering the temperature.

I am grateful to Pope Leo for saying this. While the media narrative constantly gins up conflict–and yes, real disagreements have happened and will happen–the reality is often much more complicated.



Pope Leo preaches the gospel, as he should, and that will inevitably mean he… https://t.co/SxWCKyhDSj — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 18, 2026

'I am grateful to Pope Leo for saying this,' he posted. 'While the media narrative constantly gins up conflict–and yes, real disagreements have happened and will happen–the reality is often much more complicated.'

'Pope Leo preaches the gospel, as he should, and that will inevitably mean he offers his opinions on the moral issues of the day,' Vance wrote. 'The President–and the entire administration–work to apply those moral principles in a messy world.'

'He will be in our prayers, and I hope that we'll be in his,' he added.

Critics Question Vance's Motives And Room For Manoeuvre

The comments have been widely interpreted as an attempt to prevent the dispute from spiralling further. Observers say Vance's language highlighted how uneasy the White House has become over the optics of a public dispute with the leader of the Catholic Church. Rather than defend Trump's attacks outright, Vance appeared keen to reframe the situation as a misunderstanding, signalling concern that the row could alienate religious voters and moderate conservatives.

The vice president's position is particularly delicate. As one of the most prominent Catholics in American politics, Vance has previously spoken about the importance of faith in public life. But his close alliance with Trump has forced him into repeated damage-control efforts whenever the president's rhetoric collides with church teachings or Vatican diplomacy. Critics argue this latest intervention shows Vance caught between two powerful figures he cannot afford to lose.

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For Pope Leo, however, the message has remained consistent. During recent remarks abroad, he insisted he had no desire to enter a personal feud with Trump and said his mission was to preach peace rather than politics. He has also condemned the misuse of religion to justify violence and warned against leaders driven by ego and vengeance.

That response has further highlighted the contrast with Washington's combative tone and increased the pressure on Vance to contain the fallout. While Trump continues to lash out, the vice president appears determined to preserve some form of relationship with the Vatican before the rift causes lasting political damage.

Whether Vance can actually broker peace remains unclear. As the feud intensifies, his increasingly urgent appeals suggest he understands what is at stake: not just diplomacy abroad, but his own credibility at home.