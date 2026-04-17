Pete Hegseth, the US defence secretary, has prompted widespread discussion after delivering a Pentagon prayer that closely resembled lines from Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, while stating it was based on the Bible verse Ezekiel 25:17.

The remarks, made during a worship session for military personnel linked to operations involving Iran, have raised questions over the accuracy of the scriptural reference and its similarity to a well-known Hollywood monologue.

Pentagon Prayer Sparks Confusion Over Biblical Source

The prayer was delivered at a Pentagon religious service focused on supporting search-and-rescue crews. Hegseth told attendees the words were drawn from the Old Testament book of Ezekiel, specifically Ezekiel 25:17. The passage is often cited in discussions of divine judgement and retribution in biblical literature.

'The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who in the name of comradery and duty shepherd the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother. And you will know my call sign is Sandy One, when I lay my vengeance upon thee. Amen,' said Hegseth in his prayer.

However, comparisons quickly emerged between his wording and a speech from Pulp Fiction, where actor Samuel L Jackson's character Jules Winnfield delivers a stylised monologue before carrying out a killing.

'The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and good will, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon you,' Jackson said in the movie.

That speech itself is loosely inspired by the same biblical verse, but significantly expanded and rewritten for dramatic effect. The overlap has led to scrutiny over whether the defence secretary was quoting scripture directly or drawing on its cinematic reinterpretation without acknowledgement.

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What Ezekiel 25:17 Actually Says in the Bible

The original Ezekiel 25:17 passage is brief and direct. It reads: 'And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord, when I shall lay my vengeance upon them.'

In its original context, the verse is part of a broader prophetic message in the Book of Ezekiel, traditionally understood as a declaration of judgement against historical groups described in the text.

By contrast, the version popularised in Pulp Fiction expands the verse into a longer, rhetorical speech about morality, righteousness, and punishment. It includes lines such as 'the path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men,' which do not appear in the biblical source.

Pentagon Response and Wider Political Reaction

Following media coverage, Pentagon press secretary Sean Parnell acknowledged that the prayer was 'obviously inspired by dialogue in Pulp Fiction.' He maintained, however, that claims suggesting Hegseth had misquoted Ezekiel 25:17 were 'fake news'.

Secretary Hegseth on Wednesday shared a custom prayer, referenced as the CSAR prayer, used by the brave warfighters of Sandy-1 who led the daylight rescue mission of Dude 44 Alpha out of Iran, which was obviously inspired by dialogue in Pulp Fiction. However, both the CSAR prayer... https://t.co/KMRNQ9MBcc — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) April 16, 2026

The episode has unfolded alongside broader political tension surrounding Hegseth's public communications and criticism of media reporting on US military activity related to Iran. In a separate briefing, he accused journalists of negativity and questioned their motivations, referencing religious language to characterise media behaviour.

The incident has added to ongoing debate over the use of religious texts in government settings, particularly when blended with cultural references from film and entertainment in official military contexts.