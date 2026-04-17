A chilling bomb threat targeting the home of Pope Leo XIV's brother has sparked alarm in a quiet Chicago suburb, raising urgent questions about whether rising political tensions may be spilling into dangerous real-world consequences.

Police in New Lenox responded on the evening of 15 April after receiving a report of a possible bomb at the home of John Prevost, the older brother of Pope Leo XIV. Officers quickly moved to secure the area, evacuating nearby residents as a precaution while specialised units, including an explosive detection K9, searched the property.

Bomb Threat Panic at Pope Leo XIV Brother's Home

Authorities later confirmed that after a thorough sweep of the residence and surrounding grounds, no explosive devices or hazardous materials were found. Officials described the threat as unsubstantiated, meaning it was not supported by physical evidence.

No injuries were reported, and residents were allowed to return home the same evening. Police also confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing as they attempt to trace the origin of the false report. Local law enforcement said additional patrols would continue in the neighbourhood to ensure ongoing safety.

The targeted home belongs to John Prevost, one of Pope Leo XIV's older brothers. The Prevost family has deep roots in the south and western suburbs of Chicago, where the pontiff grew up prior to entering religious life.

According to local accounts and past interviews, the Pope's upbringing in the area was described as ordinary and close-knit, with neighbours knowing each other and children playing freely in the streets. That sense of normal suburban life now contrasts sharply with the international attention surrounding the family following Robert Francis Prevost's elevation to the papacy.

John Prevost has largely remained outside the public spotlight, although his connection to the Pope has occasionally drawn media interest, particularly as the pontiff's global profile has grown.

Trump Comments

The bomb scare comes amid escalating verbal exchanges between President Donald Trump and Pope Leo XIV, following the Pope's outspoken criticism of global conflicts, including US involvement in military actions in Iran.

Read more Mike Johnson Says Pope Leo 'Had It Coming' as He Defends Trump and Vance Amid Escalating Religious Row Mike Johnson Says Pope Leo 'Had It Coming' as He Defends Trump and Vance Amid Escalating Religious Row

Trump recently used his Truth Social platform to criticise the Pope, calling him weak on crime and foreign policy, and expressing disagreement with his public positions. The remarks followed media coverage in the United States highlighting criticism of the administration from senior Catholic figures aligned with the Pope.

The President also made comments contrasting the Pope with his brother Louis Prevost, who has expressed support for Trump and attended public political events alongside US officials. This unusual split in public political alignment within the same family has further intensified media attention on the Prevost name.

While the Pope has not engaged in direct political confrontation, he has repeatedly emphasised peace and dialogue, stating during a recent overseas trip that global leaders must prioritise ending violence and protecting innocent lives.

Authorities Confirm No Credible Threat

Despite early fears, law enforcement has confirmed that the bomb threat was false. Officials stated clearly that no explosives were found and no immediate danger existed at the property at any point during the incident.

The New Lenox Police Department continues to investigate the source of the report, treating it as a serious criminal matter due to the disruption and emergency response involved. Authorities have not confirmed whether the threat was targeted specifically at the Pope's family or part of a broader pattern of false reports in the area.

Security presence in the neighbourhood has been increased as a precaution while the investigation continues. Officials have urged the public to avoid speculation and allow investigators to determine the facts.

Now, the incident stands as a false alarm, but one that unfolded against a highly sensitive political backdrop, ensuring that both the Pope's family and authorities remain under close public attention as questions linger over the motive behind the scare.