Paula White-Cain, the televangelist appointed to lead Donald Trump's newly established White House Faith Office, has declared that resisting the president is an act of defiance against God.

White-Cain made the statement during a live streamed appearance, framing her decision to join the Trump administration as a divine assignment she felt compelled to accept.

The remark, 'To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God,' first aired on PBS NewsHour in late 2019, the day after Trump's first House impeachment, and has since resurfaced repeatedly, each time igniting fresh criticism from Christian leaders, scholars and Trump allies alike.

The White House Faith Office and White-Cain's Appointment

On 7 February 2025, Trump signed an executive order establishing the White House Faith Office, housing it within the Domestic Policy Council. The order tasked the office with advising the president on policy changes, promoting access to grants for faith-based organisations and working with the attorney general to protect religious liberty. Trump previewed the announcement at the National Prayer Breakfast the day before, naming White-Cain, a Florida-based pastor and long-time evangelical supporter, as the office's leader.

White-Cain's appointment was built on a relationship with Trump spanning more than two decades, beginning when the businessman called her after watching one of her televised sermons at his Mar-a-Lago resort. She chaired his evangelical advisory board during the 2016 campaign, delivered the invocation at his first inauguration on 20 January 2017, becoming the first female clergy member to do so, and was named a special adviser to the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative in 2019. Her return in 2025, now heading a formally constituted office, represented a significant expansion of her institutional role within the executive branch.

A White House fact sheet accompanying the executive order stated that the Faith Office would 'consult with experts within the faith community and make recommendations to the president regarding changes to policies, programmes and practices.'

Critics noted the order's simultaneous directive for the attorney general to 'eradicate anti-Christian bias' within the federal government, a mandate widely seen as blurring constitutional lines between church and state.

The 'No to God' Statement Origins and Renewed Controversy

According to reporting by Raw Story and confirmed by the Harvard Divinity Bulletin, White-Cain's remark was first made publicly on PBS NewsHour in late 2019, the day after the House voted to impeach Trump for the first time. The context was explicitly political, as she defended the president as a newly appointed White House official and framed support for him in terms of spiritual obligation.

The statement resurfaced on social media on 26 December 2025 after being shared by the account @RpsAgainstTrump. Journalist Wajahat Ali responded on X, stating, 'This is blasphemy.' The clip's renewed circulation coincided with a period in which White-Cain also appeared on Lara Trump's show, claiming the president attended Sunday school 'up to three times a week' as a child. This statement drew widespread scepticism, including from Trump-aligned commentators.

Trump’s White House Faith Office advisor Paula White: “To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God.” pic.twitter.com/TNtUriYsLo — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 17, 2026

In April 2026, White-Cain reignited the controversy at a White House Easter lunch. Speaking directly to Trump, she said, 'Mr. President, no one has paid the price like you have paid the price. It almost cost you your life. You were betrayed and arrested and falsely accused. It is a familiar pattern that our Lord and Saviour showed us.'

The remarks were widely condemned as blasphemous by Christians across denominations. According to Yahoo News, a Franciscan friar told CBS News that 'no one' should seek to 'put themselves in the person of Christ.'

Faith, Politics and the Boundaries of Divine Authority

The broader context of White-Cain's statements is a White House that has increasingly framed its agenda in explicitly religious terms. Following the US military campaign against Iran, Trump invited Christian leaders to the Oval Office for prayer meetings described by White House officials as prayer circles.

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An executive order signed in February 2025 directed the Department of Justice to establish a task force targeting 'anti-Christian bias' within the federal government, a mandate critics argued had no constitutional grounding in a majority-Christian country. Matthew Taylor, a Protestant scholar and author of The Violent Take It by Force, told PBS, 'When a majority begins to claim persecution, that is often a licence for attacks on minorities.'

Religion News Service reported that the Faith Office's creation came as the Trump administration was simultaneously in conflict with several religious organisations over early executive orders, including the freeze on the US refugee programme and the near closure of the US Agency for International Development, which funded humanitarian work by dozens of faith-based groups. A group of Quakers and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship filed suit against the administration over immigration enforcement changes affecting churches, arguing that the policy violated the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

Whether White-Cain's theology energises Trump's evangelical base or accelerates fractures within it, her equation of political opposition with spiritual rebellion marks a striking new boundary in the entanglement of American faith and executive power.