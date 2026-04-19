US President Donald Trump cut short an Oval Office press conference on Saturday, telling a CBS News reporter to get 'out' before abruptly ending the session.

The reporter was Olivia Rinaldi, a White House correspondent for CBS News who covered Trump's 2024 presidential campaign and had pressed the US president on Iran. Trump shockingly responded by gesturing toward the exit and ordering her to get out. He then shut the briefing down before other reporters could ask a single follow-up question.

The reporter had only begun her question with 'Iranian gunboats fired upon two vessels today.' Before she continued, saying 'President Macron said that...' Trump dismissed her entirely.

Reacting to a footage shared on X, Rinaldi wrote: 'Tried to ask the President about two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz who were allegedly fired upon by Iranian gunboats. President Trump: 'out'.'

Tried to ask the President about two vessels in the Strait of Hormuz who were allegedly fired upon by Iranian gunboats.



President Trump: "out" https://t.co/BehRFeElgf — Olivia Rinaldi (@olivialarinaldi) April 18, 2026

This incident comes on the heels of polling data suggesting Trump is losing voter support, specifically over the war with Iran and high gas prices. But this is not the first time the US president has sparred with reporters during press conferences.

Trump's Record With Reporters at the Podium

Trump has a documented history of controversial exchanges with journalists, both during formal and informal press briefings. Critics have pointed to a pattern in which the president responds to critical questions not with rebuttal but with removal, either by revoking access, talking over the questioner, or, in Saturday's case, suspending the event.

In January, the 79-year-old president snapped back at a CNN reporter for asking a 'silly question' and labelling the network 'fake news' while addressing the press on Air Force One about various topics, including the rising tensions in Iran.

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The White House hasn't put out a statement addressing the dismissal of Rinaldi directly.

The Oval Office exchange adds to a running record of confrontations between the Trump administration and the White House press. The Iran question Rinaldi raised sits at the center of a policy debate that is actively reshaping the president's political coalition.

US Going To Islamabad For Iran Negotiations: Trump

Amid renewed tensions with Iran following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz again, Donald Trump said on Truth Social that US officials will be going to Islamabad on Monday night for more negotiations.

"We're offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don't, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran," Trump wrote.

As for Iran, it has currently not decided on whether to send a negotiating delegation to Pakistan "as long as there is a naval blockade," Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.