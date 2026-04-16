The quiet suburbs of Illinois were thrust into the international spotlight on Wednesday, as emergency responders descended upon the home of John Prevost. John, the brother of the sitting Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, became the focus of a high-stakes emergency call that initially claimed a life-threatening explosive device had been planted at his property.

The incident unfolds amid unprecedented tension between the Vatican and the White House. While the physical threat ultimately proved hollow, its psychological impact has rippled through the diplomatic corridors of Washington and Rome alike.

Police Respond to Unsubstantiated Threat at John Prevost's Residence

Authorities in Illinois were placed on high alert following reports of a bomb threat targeting the home of John Prevost. Local police departments and specialist units arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough sweep of the premises and the surrounding area.

Following an intensive investigation, law enforcement officials confirmed that the threat was entirely unsubstantiated. No explosive materials were discovered, no injuries were reported, and the residence was declared safe shortly thereafter.

'The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the origin of the report,' according to the New Lenox Police Department. 'Making false reports of this nature is a serious offence and may result in criminal charges.'

The authorities acknowledged and thanked the residents for their co-operation with the investigation.

It is important to note that Pope Leo XIV has two brothers living in the United States. While John resides in Illinois, his other brother, Louis Prevost, is based in Florida.

Trump and Pope Leo XIV's Public Feud

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The security scare coincided with a sharp escalation in the public disagreement between President Donald J. Trump and the head of the Catholic Church. In a series of recent statements, Trump has characterised the Pope as being 'WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.'

The President has frequently referenced the restrictions placed on religious gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. He claimed that the Pope ignores the 'FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had' when clergy members were arrested for holding services.

Trump further alleged that the Vatican selected Leo XIV specifically because he is an American, suggesting it was a strategic move to manage relations with his administration. He argued that 'If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican' because he was allegedly not 'on any list to be Pope.'

Trump Praises Pope Leo's MAGA Supporter Brother Louis

In a striking contrast to his critiques of the Pontiff, Trump has expressed significant admiration for the Pope's older brother, Louis Prevost. The POTUS claimed that Louis is a staunch supporter of the Make America Great Again movement.

'I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA,' Trump stated in his lengthy post against the Pope on Truth Social. He suggested that Louis understands the political landscape in a way that Pope Leo, whom he accuses of catering to the 'Radical Left', does not.

The President's grievances extend to geopolitical matters, including the Vatican's stance on Iran and Venezuela. Trump criticised the Pope for meeting with individuals he termed 'Obama Sympathizers', such as David Axelrod, whom he described as a 'LOSER from the Left.'

As the feud persists, the intersection of family ties and global politics remains volatile for all involved.