Pope Leo XIV has said he has 'no fear of the Trump administration' after President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on the pontiff's criticism of the ongoing war in Iran. The first US-born leader of the Roman Catholic Church made the statement on Monday aboard the papal plane as he departed for Algeria, the first stop on a 10-day tour of four African nations.

He stressed that his calls for peace were firmly grounded in the Gospel and not in any political agenda. The response marked a firm defence of the church's role in promoting peace.

Trump's Broadside Against the Pontiff

In a lengthy post on Truth Social dated Sunday evening, President Trump accused Pope Leo XIV of being 'weak on crime' and 'terrible for foreign policy'. He described the 70-year-old pontiff as 'not doing a very good job' and 'a very liberal person' who should 'stop catering to the Radical Left.'

Mr Trump even suggested he deserved thanks for the pope's election, claiming that the cardinal had not been on any shortlist and was chosen only because he was American, in order to deal with the Trump White House.

'If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican,' the president wrote. The criticism was triggered by the pope's recent remarks about a 'delusion of omnipotence' driving the US and Israeli actions in the Iran conflict.

The Pope's Firm Reply En Route to Africa

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Responding directly but calmly to questions from journalists on the flight, Pope Leo XIV said: 'I have no fear of the Trump administration, nor of speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the church is here to do.' He explained that the Vatican did not view its mission through the same lens as politicians. 'We are not politicians,' he added. 'The message of the Gospel is very clear: Blessed are the peacemakers.'

The pontiff's words came as he launched his African itinerary, which is expected to include appeals for reconciliation in conflict zones. Born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago in 1955, Leo XIV was elected pope in May 2025 on the fourth ballot of the conclave following the death of Pope Francis, becoming the first American and the first Augustinian friar to hold the office.

Verified accounts on social media quickly picked up on the exchange. ABC News, for instance, posted on X that the pope had responded by underlining the Gospel's clear message of peacemaking.

"The message of the Gospel is very clear, 'Blessed are the peacemakers.'"



Pope Leo XIV on Monday responded to criticism from President Trump, telling reporters while traveling to Algeria that he has "no fear" of the White House. https://t.co/dRqjFKqIoJ pic.twitter.com/u3BmsRT1AG — ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2026

Tensions Between the Vatican and Washington

Such public friction between a pope and a US president is uncommon in its personal tone, although policy differences have arisen in the past. Leo XIV has maintained a consistent focus on peace and justice since his election, drawing on his Augustinian roots to advocate for justice and peace in multiple global contexts.

Italian officials have described Mr Trump's language as unacceptable. The Vatican itself has not sought to prolong the debate, preferring to let the pope's pastoral visit take centre stage.

As of Tuesday 14 April 2026, Pope Leo XIV continues his engagements across Africa while the Trump administration advances its foreign policy priorities. The episode has drawn attention to the enduring complexities of faith, morality, and power on the global stage.