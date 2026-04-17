During a Thursday announcement, President Trump promised that his government would soon explain what happened to 10 scientists who either vanished or died unexpectedly over the last three years.

Trump Pledges Fast-Tracked Investigation

While the rumour mill has been churning out all sorts of speculations surrounding the missing scientists, no clear proof currently links these individual cases together. 'I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half,' Trump remarked to the press on the South Lawn before departing for Las Vegas, mentioning he had just discussed the matter in a meeting. 'Pretty serious stuff ... hopefully a coincidence, or whatever you want to call it.'

BREAKING: President Trump vows to look into the 10 scientists who have gone missing or turned up dead:



"I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half."



"I just left a meeting on that subject."



"Pretty serious stuff... Some of them were very important… pic.twitter.com/VMgeZyayXl — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 16, 2026

He continued by noting that several of the individuals involved held significant roles and would be the focus of a brief, upcoming review. When a journalist questioned if a hostile nation might be responsible for the vanishings, Trump criticised the previous administration, remarking, 'Well, Biden had open borders; it wasn't very hard to get here.'

Mysterious Case of Retired Air Force General

Local authorities report that retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William 'Neil' McCasland is one of the experts who disappeared from his Albuquerque home. Those investigating the case stated he mentioned suffering from 'mental fog' shortly before he went missing.

Having stepped down from service in 2013 before vanishing on February 27, McCasland previously held senior roles focused on space acquisition and research. His name surfaced in the WikiLeaks release of John Podesta's emails, where Tom DeLonge, a UFO researcher, claimed the two had discussed unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs).

🚨 AMERICA’S TOP SCIENTISTS ARE VANISHING ONE BY ONE. THE BODY COUNT IS RISING FAST.



Nearly a DOZEN of our nation’s most brilliant minds. The elite guardians of America’s most classified breakthroughs. Have either turned up DEAD under suspicious circumstances or have simply… pic.twitter.com/np8mJb38tt — Stern Drew (@SternDrewCrypto) April 16, 2026

Although the retired general left behind his mobile, spectacles, and other electronics, police found that his wallet, boots, and 38-calibre handgun were gone. His wife has dismissed online speculation, stating he did not possess 'any special knowledge about [alien] bodies and debris' linked to the infamous 1947 Roswell event.

High-Profile Researchers Unaccounted For

Additional figures mentioned in the reports include Melissa Casias, a Los Alamos National Laboratory staffer with security clearance who vanished last June, and Anthony Chavez, a former employee of the same facility who went missing in May.

The list also features Jason Thomas, a chemical biology lead at Novartis discovered dead this March, and Frank Maiwald, a NASA engineer who passed away in 2024. Other cases involve MIT physicist Nuno Loureiro, fatally shot last December, and exoplanet researcher Carl Grillmair, who was killed in February. Furthermore, Steven Garcia, a security specialist for a nuclear components manufacturer, went missing last August, while aerospace engineer Monica Jacinto Reza has been unaccounted for since June.

White House Probes Security Access Concerns

During a briefing on Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt faced questions regarding the lost researchers and claims they 'had access to classified nuclear or aerospace material.' She responded, 'I haven't spoken to our relevant agencies about it,' before promising to seek clarification. Leavitt added, 'I will certainly do that, and we'll get you an answer. If true, of course, that's definitely something I think this government, administration would deem work worth looking into.'

PETER DOOCY: “There are now 10 American scientists who have either gone missing or died since mid 2024. They all reportedly had access to classified nuclear or aerospace material. Is anybody investigating this to see if these things are connected?”



KAROLINE LEAVITT: “I’ve seen… pic.twitter.com/CCqhmwQx7D — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 15, 2026

As the investigation unfolds, the public remains on edge over the mysterious fate of these high-level experts. Whether these events are a series of unfortunate coincidences or something more coordinated, the promised report from the Trump administration will likely provide a pivotal moment of clarity. For now, the families and the scientific community are left waiting for answers that could have significant national security implications.