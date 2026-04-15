A renewed political and religious firestorm has erupted after Donald Trump shared an image of Jesus Christ consoling him, just days after a controversial AI-generated post portraying himself as a divine figure triggered widespread backlash and accusations of blasphemy.

The latest image, posted to Trump's Truth Social platform, depicts Jesus placing a comforting hand on the former president's shoulder. It follows intense criticism of an earlier AI-generated image showing Trump appearing to heal a figure resembling Jeffrey Epstein.

The sequence of posts has deepened tensions between political messaging and religious symbolism, drawing reactions from across the political and theological spectrum.

New Image Sparks Fresh Debate Over Religious Symbolism

Trump shared the latest image with a defiant caption: 'The Radical Left Lunatics might not like this, but I think it is quite nice!!! President DJT.' The framing marked a notable shift from the earlier depiction, which had placed Trump in a Christ-like role.

In the new image, Trump is presented as a recipient of divine comfort rather than as a central religious figure. However, critics argue that the symbolism remains politically charged, particularly given the timing and context of the previous controversy.

The earlier AI-generated image had shown Trump in a hospital setting, appearing to heal a patient resembling Epstein. The visual included religious iconography such as a heavenly backdrop, angels, and prominent American symbols including the Statue of Liberty and the Lincoln Memorial.

That post was widely condemned as 'blasphemous' by critics, who argued that it blurred the line between religious reverence and political self-promotion. Trump later removed the image, though it had already circulated widely across social media platforms.

Earlier AI Image Triggered Bipartisan Criticism

The initial post appeared shortly after Trump launched a scathing attack on Pope Leo XIV, whom he described as 'weak on crime' and 'terrible for foreign policy'. The timing of the image intensified scrutiny, with critics interpreting it as part of a broader effort to challenge religious authority.

Political commentators and public figures reacted strongly. Democratic commentator Harry Sisson wrote on X that Trump was 'posting AI images of himself as Jesus Christ healing' a figure resembling Epstein, prompting a wave of responses condemning the imagery.

Trump is now posting AI images of himself as Jesus Christ healing, what appears to be, a young Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/zG2OQKbP9s — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 13, 2026

Some Republicans also expressed discomfort, highlighting the sensitivity of religious symbolism among Christian voters. The controversy underscored the risks associated with deploying sacred imagery in a highly polarised political environment.

Trump defended himself by suggesting that the image had been misinterpreted, claiming it depicted him as a doctor rather than as Jesus. That explanation failed to dampen criticism, particularly among religious leaders who viewed the imagery as inappropriate regardless of intent.

Escalating Feud With Pope Leo Intensifies Scrutiny

The posts come amid an escalating feud between Trump and Pope Leo XIV, which has centred on issues including war, morality and global leadership. Trump has repeatedly criticised the pope, accusing him of political bias and weak leadership.

In one extended statement, Trump claimed that the pope 'should be thankful' for his position and suggested that his own presidency had influenced the pontiff's elevation. He also criticised the pope's stance on international conflicts, including Iran and Venezuela.

The pope, in turn, has issued statements condemning war and calling for peace, including appeals for ceasefires and humanitarian protections in conflict zones such as Ukraine, Lebanon and Sudan. In one message, he wrote: 'Enough of the idolatry of self and money! Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!'

While the pope did not name Trump directly in those remarks, the timing and tone were widely interpreted as a veiled rebuke. The exchange has amplified tensions between political authority and religious leadership, particularly within the United States.

God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs. Military action will not create space for freedom or times of #Peace, which comes only from the patient… — Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) April 10, 2026

AI, Politics And The Power Of Religious Imagery

The controversy highlights the growing influence of artificial intelligence in political communication, particularly in the creation of emotionally resonant imagery. Advances in AI technology have enabled public figures to produce highly detailed visuals that can rapidly shape public perception.

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Experts warn that combining political messaging with religious symbolism can have a powerful impact, especially in societies where faith plays a central cultural role. The use of such imagery risks deepening divisions, as audiences interpret the symbolism through personal and ideological lenses.

The Trump posts illustrate how digital content can blur the boundaries between satire, belief and propaganda. Even when presented as symbolic or artistic, such images can carry significant meaning, particularly when shared by high-profile political figures.

As the use of AI-generated imagery becomes more widespread, similar controversies are likely to emerge. The challenge for political leaders will be navigating the line between expression and provocation in an increasingly complex media landscape.

The episode underscores how a single image can ignite a global debate when politics, religion and technology collide.