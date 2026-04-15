Vice President JD Vance has publicly called for investigating someone linked to the debunked Pizzagate conspiracy theory, reviving claims that were thoroughly disproven by law enforcement nearly a decade ago, and once led a man with an assault rifle to open fire inside a Washington pizza restaurant.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia on Tuesday, Vance referenced emails from the recently released Epstein files. 'There's one email I read, and it's been a little while ago, but it was talking about, you know, one person sent an email to Jeffrey Epstein saying, oh, there was some really nice like pizzas and grape sodas or something like that,' he told the crowd.

'And I remember it sounded like the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, but here it was in, like, an email from a guy, and my reaction to that was we should absolutely investigate that person,' the vice president added, noting he would follow up to see whether that individual had been investigated.

What Was Pizzagate?

Pizzagate emerged during the 2016 presidential election after hackers accessed emails belonging to John Podesta, Hillary Clinton's campaign chair. Proponents falsely claimed the messages contained coded references linking high-ranking Democratic officials to a child sex trafficking ring supposedly operating from Comet Ping Pong, a pizzeria in Washington.

Washington police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation found no evidence to support the claims. Multiple fact-checkers reached the same conclusion. The theory spread rapidly through 4chan, Reddit, and Twitter before jumping to mainstream attention.

The Attack That Led to Prison

The conspiracy's real-world consequences proved dangerous. On 4 December 2016, Edgar Maddison Welch, a 28-year-old from North Carolina, drove over four hours to the restaurant carrying an AR-15 rifle and a loaded revolver.

Welch fired three shots inside the restaurant, including one to break a locked door, as he searched for evidence of child trafficking. Employees and customers fled. He found nothing and surrendered to the police.

US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson sentenced Welch to four years in prison in June 2017. At sentencing, she stressed that his actions 'literally left psychological wreckage' on staff and patrons.

Clinton Dismisses Theory as 'Most Vile'

The conspiracy resurfaced during Hillary Clinton's February 2026 deposition before the House Oversight Committee as part of its Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

'I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about Pizzagate, one of the most vile, bogus conspiracy theories that was propagated on the internet, that was serving as the basis of a member's questions to me,' Clinton told reporters after the six-hour session in Chappaqua, New York.

Why the Theory Is Resurfacing Now

Pizzagate is widely considered a predecessor to the QAnon movement. While initially spread by far-right accounts, the conspiracy has since expanded beyond partisan lines, with less emphasis on Clinton specifically and more focus on alleged worldwide networks of powerful figures.

Vance's comments appear to conflict with others in the Trump administration. President Donald Trump has said the country should 'get onto something else,' and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said this month that the Epstein files should not be part of 'anything' at the Justice Department moving forward.

The vice president's remarks come as Pizzagate content has surged online following the release of Epstein-related documents, with the word 'pizza' appearing hundreds of times in the files and fuelling renewed speculation on social media.

For millions who may not remember the original 2016 frenzy, a sitting vice president is now lending credibility to claims that investigators, courts, and fact-checkers conclusively debunked years ago.