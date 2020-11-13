Jeannie Mai is thankful for all the love and prayers, after confirming she is doing well now following her surgery. What prompted the emergency operation, according to her fiance Jeezy, was a scary morning when she could not breathe.

Jeezy chatted with Mai's "The Real" co-hosts on Thursday to tell them that Mai has regained her strength. She has been up and about, "eating everything in the house" and is "definitely doing well."

"It's been hard to get her to rest, but she's doing well," he said.

The Atlanta-based MC shared that prior to the surgery, the 41-year-old TV host already had problems with her throat. They went to a doctor who "gave her a shot of steroids and everything was good."

However, the condition worsened. Jeezy started to notice that she was having problems breathing. Then one scary morning, Mai woke up unable to breathe.

"She woke up one morning and got up before me and I got up and went behind her, and I saw her, and she couldn't breathe. I grabbed her immediately, took her to the emergency room ... they found something, but they didn't know," he said.

The couple then asked for another opinion and the doctor warned her against continuing with "Dancing With the Stars" as her condition was life-threatening. Mai was told that she has epiglottitis, a condition marked by the swelling of the epiglottis which could lead to blocked airways.

Read more Former 'DWTS' Season 29 contestant Jeannie Mai shares update post-surgery

Jeezy remembered the doctor telling Mai that she needed to have the swelling fixed immediately. If not, she could possibly die.

"For me, it was real, you know? I told her, it was the hardest thing ever, because you guys know Jeannie more than I do -- she's not a quitter, she's a fighter," he said.

Jeezy marveled at Mai's resilience and revealed that she had wanted to get back to "Dancing With the Stars." She "was trying to figure out how to get back on the show" right after the surgery. She had the operation on Nov. 1 and the show announced her exit on Nov. 2.