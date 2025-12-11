Jelly Roll has shared one of the most candid insights yet on how his health journey affected his personal relationships, stating that before losing nearly 200 pounds, he struggled with intimacy with his wife, Bunnie Xo.

The Grammy-nominated musician revealed in an honest moment on The Joe Rogan Experience that he used to have trouble getting aroused due to his size and that he was 'too afraid' to take popular weight-loss medications like Ozempic because of worries about their side effects.

Jelly Roll opened up about the physical and emotional effects of his weight, describing awkward and stressful moments while also explaining why he chose a more traditional, drug-free approach to wellness.

Intimacy Struggles Before Transformation

On the December 10 Joe Rogan Experience show, Jelly Roll spoke candidly about his pre-transformation sex life. He described it as 'awful,' blaming his large bulk for killing libido despite marrying a 'big t----ed blonde beautiful woman.' The hitmaker presented a funny but agonising picture of manoeuvring like a board game

During the podcast discussion, Jelly Roll was candid about how his pre-weight-loss life damaged his marriage. The singer-songwriter, who formerly weighed more than 500 pounds, said that his physical limitations made intimate moments with his wife tough. 'I couldn't even get aroused,' he admitted honestly, realising how his bulk prevented what should have been natural closeness.

Rogan enquired whether weight influenced marriage relations, leading Jelly Roll's clever defence of Bunnie XO's allure. With jokes like 'Left foot here, right foot on the X,' physical bulk converted passion into practical conflict. This unfiltered transparency highlights the personal ripple effects of health.

Ozempic Fears Ditched

One of the most remarkable revelations made during the interview was Jelly Roll's refusal to use a pharmacological weight-loss aid. At a time when meds like Ozempic and comparable drugs are becoming more common in celebrity health journeys, the artist said that he was 'too terrified' to use them.

Concerned about his vocal health, he explained that any side effects, including acid reflux, could jeopardise his singing career. 'Few things terrify me more than acid reflux,' he said, adding that the pills might have an impact on his voice and his health.

Instead of relying on medicines, Jelly Roll embraced a controlled diet, regular exercise, and lifestyle modifications to lose over 200 pounds and revitalise both his physical and emotional health.

The Impact On His Life and Marriage

The singer's transformation has already shown visible results, both publicly and personally. He has shaved his facial hair for the first time in years, embraced his new shape, and even joked about wanting to be on the cover of Men's Health in 2026.

Fans have welcomed the change, and Jelly Roll himself has expressed how much better he feels, not just physically but also in his personal life and relationships. He claims that losing weight has allowed him to reconnect with his wife and family in ways he couldn't before, transforming what had been a source of conflict into a newfound sense of confidence and closeness.

More Than Just The Body

Jelly Roll's candid talk reveals the intricate connections between relationships, health, and self-image, demonstrating how a dedication to wellbeing can transform more than just the body. While his journey was highly personal, it contributes to a larger discussion about how weight, health decisions, and self-acceptance impact life's most intimate moments.

As he continues his path and potentially gets closer to that Men's Health cover, the singer's transformation serves as a tribute to determination and personal growth.