The perfect pop-star veneer has suddenly cracked. While the world's media celebrated Ariana Grande's highly anticipated Wicked press tour, a bombshell report from her own family has suggested the glamorous comeback masks a deep personal struggle.

Following intense public scrutiny of her appearance, a source close to the 32-year-old singer has alleged she is 'not in a healthy place', revealing that the immense pressure has caused her anxiety to skyrocket. This intimate concern stands in stark contrast to the public narrative that the star has long fought to maintain, highlighting the devastating human cost of living under the constant glare of celebrity commentary.

The anonymous family source, who spoke to the Daily Mail, suggested that the singer is currently in crisis mode due to overworking herself. The quote offered an alarming glimpse behind the scenes of one of the world's most famous women:

'She is struggling right now. She's not in a healthy place and she knows it. Everyone around her knows it. Her anxiety is through the roof. She over-exerted herself and the cracks started to show pretty quickly.'

This suggests the emotional toll of promoting a major Hollywood film, where every outfit, interview, and movement is dissected by millions, proved too heavy. Thankfully, the source confirmed, 'Fortunately she's got a support system. Everyone is encouraging her to take care of her own mental health—because she needs it.'

The Truth Behind Ariana Grande's 'Unhealthiest' Body

The family's intervention comes after years of Ariana Grande publicly defending her health against cruel online critics who constantly scrutinised her body shape. The star has repeatedly used her platform to push back against the constant comparison between her current appearance and her previous looks, often insisting she is in fact the healthiest she has ever been.

She first addressed the commentary in a powerful 2023 TikTok video, where she courageously tackled the insidious nature of comparison head-on, insisting that the version of herself fans frequently referenced as 'healthy' was, in reality, her lowest point.

'There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. I know personally, for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that, in fact, wasn't my healthy,' she said.

In that same video, Ariana Grande made an emotional plea to her followers to be 'gentler and less comfortable' commenting on people's bodies in general. She added that even if people believe they are giving a compliment or saying something 'well intentioned,' it should be avoided: 'We just shouldn't. We should really work towards not doing that as much.'

The Petri Dish: Why Ariana Grande Cannot Escape Public Scrutiny

The scrutiny did not cease, forcing the star to address the issue again during an interview on the YouTube series Oui Oui Baguette in November 2024. During the chat, she reiterated that she is healthy and implored people to simply stop talking about her weight. She spoke passionately about the experience of having her entire existence laid bare for public consumption since she was a teenager.

'I've been doing this in front of the public and kind of a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all. I've heard every version of it, of what's wrong with me, and then you fix it, and then it's wrong for different reasons,' she lamented.

The 32-year-old added that while protecting oneself from the 'noise' is difficult, the larger problem lies with society's acceptance of constant, unsolicited commentary. Ariana said:

'I think in today's society, there's a comfortability—that we shouldn't have at all—commenting on others' looks, appearance, what they think is going on behind the scenes or health or how they present themselves... From what you're wearing, to your body, to your face, to your everything—there's a comfortability that people have commenting on that, that I think is really dangerous, and I think its dangerous for all parties involved.'

At the time of writing, Ariana Grande herself had not yet responded to the devastating alleged comments made by her own family, leaving fans and the media to question the true state of health behind the enduring pop-star façade.

The juxtaposition of Ariana Grande's public declarations of health and her family's private distress exposes the impossible facade of celebrity life, demonstrating how the constant, cruel noise of public scrutiny is more than just gossip—it is a danger to mental health. The core issue is the 'comfortability' that the public now has with commenting on every aspect of a person's life.