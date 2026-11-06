Ayesha Curry has brushed off online criticism of an on-screen kiss with co-star Matthew Daddario in Roku's Second Chance Holiday, telling followers on Thursday, 5 November 2026: 'It's not even real 🤣 you guys are annoying.'

Responding on X after footage from the festive film circulated, she offered the short reply as some social media users questioned the scene because she is married to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The romantic comedy premiered on The Roku Channel the same day, marking her first leading role in a feature film.

Ayesha Curry's Film Kiss and Marriage Speculation

Curry plays Chelsey, a dating expert who believes she is cursed because her relationships keep ending during the holidays.

After another breakup, she reconnects with her high school sweetheart, played by Daddario. Their reunion develops into a romance that includes the kiss now being shared online.

The criticism began before the premiere. When Roku released the trailer on Tuesday, 27 October, some commenters asked how Steph might feel about his wife's romantic role. The discussion increased when the film became available to stream.

Some social media users framed the scripted scene as a potential issue for the couple's marriage. Others suggested that Ayesha was seeking attention from men, an allegation about her motives rather than an established fact.

It's not even real 🤣 you guys are annoying. — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) November 5, 2026

Her response on X was brief but direct. By saying the scene was not real, Curry was referring to a fictional performance in a scripted film. Her post did not indicate whether the actors physically kissed while filming, and there is no evidence that their screen romance reflects their personal lives.

Steph Curry Publicly Supports Ayesha's Film Role

Steph had already praised the project when its trailer appeared, calling Ayesha 'My Leading Lady' and telling followers he had seen the work behind the scenes. He said he was pleased that audiences would now have a chance to see her performance.

He also reportedly offered further support after the clip spread. According to Sportskeeda, Steph commented on Instagram: 'Chelsea Banks is good with me!!! Love you and proud of you @ayeshacurry.'

Curry and Steph married in July 2011 and marked their 15th anniversary this summer. They have four children.

Public discussion of their relationship has surfaced before, including in May 2019, when Ayesha spoke about feeling insecurity and the attention her husband received during an appearance on Red Table Talk. She later defended her comments amid online criticism.

In 2022, she also rejected an online suggestion about an open marriage. Neither incident establishes anything about the couple's private response to her latest acting role, and Steph's public messages have supported the project.

Expanding Acting Career and Film Background

The film expands Curry's work beyond cooking and television hosting into more scripted roles. She appeared in Netflix's Irish Wish in 2024 and Hulu's Joy to the World in 2025. She also co-hosted HBO Max's game show About Last Night with Steph.

In July, when Roku announced the holiday romance, Ayesha described the appeal of festive films. 'There's something truly magical about holiday rom-coms,' she said, adding that the stories offer 'charming, cozy worlds where anything feels possible.'

Directed by Maxwell McGuire and written by Erin Muroski, Second Chance Holiday premiered on 5 November. Roku's other festive original, The Holiday Spark, began streaming on 2 November, three days earlier, as the platform built its seasonal line-up.