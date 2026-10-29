Jennifer Lawrence has revealed she secretly uses TikTok to 'rage bait' strangers in comment sections, admitting she regularly gets into online arguments from an anonymous account. The Oscar-winning actress made the confession during an interview with Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, released on Wednesday, 28 October.

While Lawrence did not disclose the account's username, she suggested she may eventually reveal it. The actress said she is considering 'taking the mask off' and making the account public, offering fans a glimpse into a social media habit she has largely kept private.

Jennifer Lawrence's Anonymous TikTok Habit

The Hunger Games star was asked whether she had a secret TikTok account that she used to 'rage bait' people. Lawrence simply replied: 'Yeah.'

She then suggested her anonymous account may not remain anonymous for much longer, saying: 'I think I'm just going to take that live. I think I'm just going to... it's about time I just take the mask off.' Lawrence did not reveal the account's username or identify which TikTok account belongs to her.

Lawrence said her online arguments are not limited to occasional exchanges. When Cooper asked whether she had fought with other celebrities, she replied: 'No. Oh, with strangers all the time. Every day.'

She explained that the subjects can include historical discussions, saying she was 'literally' arguing about Victorian ancestry. She also referred to English history while describing the kinds of debates that draw her into the comments.

Asked what she argues about, Lawrence said it depends on the situation. She later joked about the frequency of her online activity, telling Cooper: 'If I'm breathing, I'm rage baiting.'

However, Lawrence did not explain how many followers the account has, when she created it or whether anyone has identified it

What Is on Jennifer Lawrence's TikTok FYP?

While Lawrence uses the account to argue with strangers, she said her TikTok feed is filled with more familiar internet content. She described her 'For You Page' as featuring long skincare videos, including clips in which women wake up wearing rollers and remove them from their hair. She also mentioned hair-related content and recipes.

Lawrence explained that discussing music can feel unusually vulnerable. When Cooper asked what she listens to, the actress refused to name her three favourite songs, saying: 'That's too private.'

Lawrence recalled that she would sometimes tell men on dates she liked whatever music they did. She also admitted she does not know how to find new music and tends to listen to the same three songs.

Public Instagram, Private TikTok

The TikTok revelation comes shortly after Lawrence began using Instagram for the first time. She launched an account under @jlaw in September, after years of keeping away from mainstream social media.

As previously reported, Lawrence warned followers that she would quit if people left mean or aggressive comments. In a make-up-free video, she addressed her new followers directly, saying: 'So yeah, I'm giving it a shot. And if anyone says anything negative, I will quit, immediately, no questions asked.'

She reinforced the warning, adding: 'If anyone thinks something mean, um, I'll know. I'll know. And I'll quit.'

Hours later, Lawrence addressed the issue again in her Instagram Stories, writing: 'Please be mindful that any mean or aggressive comments can negatively affect the baby. It's me. I'm the baby.'

The self-deprecating message appeared to soften her earlier warning as her public Instagram following continued to grow. Her account now has 8.6 million followers.

Her decision to maintain a separate anonymous TikTok account contrasts with her public Instagram presence. While she has openly invited millions of followers into her Instagram account, she has kept her TikTok identity undisclosed while engaging with strangers in comment sections.