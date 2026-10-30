Demi Lovato's declaration that she is sober has drawn attention after a TikTok video discussed an unverified blind item alleging that the singer may have returned to using hard substances. The creator also portrays her husband, Jutes, as a negative influence, but neither allegation has been independently substantiated.

Posted by @celebritea.blinds, the video discusses an anonymous blind item about Lovato's alleged substance use. Her comments about recovery offer a contrasting account.

What the TikTok Video Alleges About Lovato and Jutes

According to the creator, the blind item alleges that Lovato has returned to using hard substances, although it does not identify them.

The creator also characterises Jutes as a negative influence who could be putting Lovato in danger. The video recommends that she seek help and reconsider the relationship if the allegations are true.

However, the blind item's author, publication date and supporting evidence remain unidentified. Neither Lovato's alleged substance use nor Jutes' supposed influence has been independently verified. The creator's interpretation is not evidence of either person's conduct.

Lovato Recently Declared She Is Sober

In an interview with ELLE published on 28 October, Lovato discussed reconnecting with friend Selena Gomez through a Rare Beauty collaboration, as well as her experiences with addiction and mental health.

'I'm in a great place, and I feel good. I'm sober, and all the good things', she told the magazine.

Her statement contrasts with the anonymous allegation but does not independently establish her circumstances beyond the interview.

In a February interview with PEOPLE, Lovato also described alcohol-free living as second nature, saying she had become accustomed to attending social events without drinking.

Her 2018 Overdose and Previous Addiction Struggles

Lovato has spoken openly about substance use. She entered a treatment facility in 2010 for emotional and physical issues, according to a statement reported by CBS News, and later disclosed relapsing in 2018 after approximately six years of sobriety.

On 24 July 2018, she suffered a near-fatal overdose at her Los Angeles home. In her 2021 documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, she revealed that the incident caused three strokes, a heart attack and brain damage.

She recalled doctors telling her that she had only five to 10 minutes to live. The documentary detailed the overdose and her subsequent recovery.

What Lovato Has Said About Her Marriage to Jutes

Lovato married musician Jutes, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, in May 2025.

She has spoken positively about their relationship, saying he brought 'so much peace and joy and serenity' into her life.

Her comments contrast with the TikTok creator's portrayal of Jutes. However, they do not establish the circumstances of the couple's private relationship or resolve the anonymous allegations.

What Remains Unverified About the Allegations

Neither the TikTok video nor the blind item provides verifiable evidence that Lovato has resumed using substances.

The blind item's source, author and publication date remain unclear. No response from Lovato or Jutes addressing the claims was identified in the reporting reviewed.

The video is the source of the speculation, not confirmation of a relapse or evidence that Jutes has endangered his wife.