Britney Spears has declared she will 'find a new family' after accusing sister Jamie Lynn Spears and former husband Kevin Federline of making her feel like a 'slave'. The 44-year-old singer made the claims in a recent Instagram post alongside an image of a young Dakota Fanning raising her middle finger in the 2003 film Uptown Girls.

'I will find a new family !!!' Spears wrote before recounting what she alleged happened during visits with relatives. Spears claimed Jamie Lynn would not allow her to hold her youngest daughter, Ivey, during trips to Louisiana during the COVID-19 pandemic. Britney referred to her niece as 'Ivy' in the post. 'Jamie Lynn never let me hold Ivy one time when I would visit in Louisiana during covid in two week trips,' Spears wrote.

She then turned her attention to Federline, alleging her former husband would not let her use the bathroom when she visited his home to collect their children. Spears and Federline share sons Sean Preston and Jayden James.

'They made me feel like a slave and have all their secret things they did behind my back and all I ever did was work for my dad !!!' Spears continued. She concluded by repeating: 'I will find a new family !!!'

Neither of the specific incidents described by Spears has been independently verified.

Source Close to Jamie Lynn Disputes Britney's Account

A source close to Jamie Lynn disputed Britney's allegation involving Ivey, claiming Britney had held her niece during the period in question and that Ivey loves her aunt. The comments came from a source rather than a direct public statement from Jamie Lynn and do not independently establish what happened during the visits. Federline had not publicly addressed Britney's specific allegation at the time the claims emerged.

The sisters have had a turbulent public relationship for years, particularly following the end of Britney's conservatorship in November 2021. Britney has repeatedly accused members of her family of failing to support her while she lived under the court arrangement, which lasted for approximately 13 years.

Jamie Lynn has previously denied abandoning her sister and has maintained that she supported Britney privately. Their disagreement intensified following the release of Jamie Lynn's 2022 memoir, Things I Should Have Said. Britney publicly criticised both the book and comments her sister made while promoting it.

Long-Running Tensions With Federline

Britney has also had renewed tensions with Federline, whom she married in 2004 before their divorce was finalised in 2007. Their relationship has repeatedly returned to public attention because of disputes involving their children and Federline's own accounts of their marriage.

Federline later published the memoir You Thought You Knew, which included claims about his relationship with Britney and their family life. Britney responded to the book at the time by describing seeing their private history discussed publicly as 'extremely hurtful and exhausting'.

Her latest post suggests that resentment surrounding both her former marriage and her relationship with her sister remains unresolved. While Spears offered no evidence supporting the specific incidents she described, the post marked another public escalation in her long-running disputes with Jamie Lynn and Federline.