Katy Perry's reference to a 'real truth' behind her split from Russell Brand has resurfaced following Brand's conviction for rape and sexual assault in London.

The remarks come from a Vogue interview published in 2013, two years after Brand told her by text message on 31 December 2011 that he wanted a divorce. The interview was not part of the criminal proceedings and was not submitted as evidence at his trial.

Perry and Brand married in India in October 2010 and separated after 14 months. In the interview, Perry referred to tensions linked to her touring schedule and to Brand's response to her increasing professional independence.

She also referred to undisclosed information about the breakdown of the marriage, which she described as 'the real truth'. She has not explained what she meant, and there is no indication it related to the offences considered in court.

Katy Perry's 'Real Truth' About Russell Brand Remains Private

In June 2013, Katy Perry said she had initially blamed herself for the end of her marriage to Russell Brand. She said her perspective changed after she discovered what she called 'the real truth', but she did not identify it.

Perry said the information was 'locked in my safe for a rainy day' and gave no further details about what she had learned or who else might have known about it. She said she had spent long periods on tour during the marriage but repeatedly invited Brand to join her and tried to return home when she could.

Perry said that Brand had appeared to welcome an equal partner when they met. She said that as her career progressed, she believed he struggled with her authority on tour and described his behaviour in the relationship as 'very controlling'.

Perry also said Brand informed her by text message on 31 December 2011 that he wanted a divorce, and that she had not heard from him since.

Her remarks have been revisited following Brand's convictions in London. Perry has not publicly disclosed the 'real truth' she referred to and has not suggested that it related to the offences considered in court.

The Daily Express has also highlighted a photograph Brand posted on Twitter of Perry looking startled after waking. According to the report, he removed the image after 48 minutes. Some fans criticised the post, but it was not linked to Perry's comment about a 'real truth'.

Russell Brand Verdict Revives Interest in Katy Perry Comments

On Thursday, 5 November, a jury at Southwark Crown Court convicted Russell Brand, 51, of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault against four women. The offences took place between 2004 and 2009, before his marriage to singer Katy Perry.

The four-week trial ended with the jury acquitting Brand of two further rape charges and one charge of attempted indecent assault. He had denied all the allegations.

The Metropolitan Police said detectives gathered evidence from more than 100 witnesses during the investigation. Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy said Brand had 'used his influence, status and fame' to exploit women.

Perry's past comments about the breakdown of their marriage, made in a 2013 Vogue interview, did not refer to the criminal allegations and were not part of the evidence in the case.

Following the verdict, Brand was refused bail and remained in custody. He is due to be sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, 9 November.