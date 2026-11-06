Travis Kelce is already looking forward to his first Christmas as Taylor Swift's husband, and the Kansas City Chiefs star has revealed the simple tradition that marks the beginning of his festive celebrations. For the NFL player, Christmas officially starts the moment the tree goes up.

The 37-year-old opened up about his holiday excitement while promoting Tommy Hilfiger's winter 2026 campaign, offering a glimpse into the traditions he hopes to carry into married life. His remarks come four months after he and Swift tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City on 3 July.

Travis Kelce Reveals When Christmas Officially Begins

Speaking to Women's Wear Daily, Kelce explained that decorating the Christmas tree officially signals the beginning of his holiday celebrations. He also expressed enthusiasm about experiencing the festive season as a married man.

'I'm excited for my first holiday as a married man,' Kelce said, according to Us Weekly. 'I love all the old traditions and can't wait to start some new ones. I start celebrating as that tree goes up.'

Although Kelce has not revealed when he and Swift plan to decorate their home, his comments offer a glimpse into how he approaches Christmas. For the football star, the celebrations begin long before Christmas Day itself.

Donna Kelce's Blueberry Muffins Are Part of His Perfect Christmas

Christmas decorations are not the only tradition Kelce hopes to preserve. In a promotional video for Tommy Hilfiger's 'The Perfect Holiday' campaign, he identified his mother Donna's homemade blueberry muffins as one of his favourite seasonal memories.

The athlete also joked about Christmas onesies, bringing a playful touch to the campaign's celebration of family traditions. His ideal holiday includes spending time with loved ones, with football remaining an important part of the picture.

According to Page Six, Kelce described a Christmas Day night game attended by his entire family as part of his perfect celebration. Whether that vision will become reality this year remains unclear.

Taylor Swift Has Her Own Christmas Traditions

Kelce's enthusiasm for Christmas has a fitting connection to Swift's childhood, which was spent partly on a Christmas tree farm in Pennsylvania. The singer has previously credited that upbringing with helping shape her lifelong affection for the festive season.

Her childhood memories eventually inspired 'Christmas Tree Farm', a holiday single released in December 2019. The accompanying music video features home recordings of Swift and her younger brother Austin enjoying Christmas celebrations as children.

The footage includes family moments in the snow, opening presents and celebrating together. Swift's connection to Christmas therefore predates her relationship with Kelce, giving the couple two sets of personal traditions to draw upon.

What Does Travis Kelce Want for His First Christmas With Taylor Swift as His Wife?

Kelce has made clear that his ideal Christmas involves family, familiar traditions and the excitement of creating new memories with Swift. Beyond putting up the tree, he hopes to preserve the celebrations he grew up enjoying, including his mother Donna's blueberry muffins.

The Chiefs star also described a Christmas Day night game with his entire family watching as part of his perfect holiday. Although he has not confirmed whether that will happen this year, his comments suggest that family gatherings and football remain central to his festive wishes.

For their first Christmas as husband and wife, Kelce is particularly excited about starting new traditions alongside the ones he already loves. However, he has not disclosed exactly what those traditions will involve, leaving the couple's specific holiday arrangements private.