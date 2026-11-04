Hila Klein has appointed high-profile Los Angeles divorce lawyer Laura Wasser to represent her in proceedings to end her 14-year marriage to Ethan Klein. Known in American media as the 'Disso Queen,' Wasser has represented several prominent celebrities, including Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie and Britney Spears.

Court documents viewed by Complex show that Hila filed her petition with the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday, 2 November 2026, citing irreconcilable differences. She listed 13 October as the couple's date of separation. The filing followed her public allegation that Ethan had been having an affair for more than six months.

Hila is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the couple's three sons, Theodore, Bruce and Sunny. She has also requested spousal support, payment of her legal fees and the restoration of her former surname, Hacmon. These are requests made in the petition, not decisions already made by the court.

Who Is Laura Wasser?

Wasser is a California family law attorney based in Los Angeles. She is managing partner of Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles and has represented celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears, Kevin Costner and Johnny Depp.

Hila Klein has filed for divorce from Ethan Klein after exposing his affair publicly



She has hired celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser, who dealt with Kim Kardashian's split from Kanye West pic.twitter.com/SPdT7yXCAq — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 3, 2026

She studied rhetoric at the University of California, Berkeley, before graduating from Loyola Law School in 1994. She joined her father's family law practice after qualifying as an attorney. In a 2014 interview with Chambers Associate, she explained that her father, Dennis Wasser, was also a family law attorney and that her first divorce case was her own.

Wasser said referrals helped her build a client base in the entertainment industry. In the same interview, she recalled being referred to Britney Spears, who needed a prenuptial agreement before marrying Kevin Federline. The case was among the early connections that helped her establish a profile in celebrity legal circles.

Celebrity Cases and Her Approach To Divorce

Her previous cases include Angelina Jolie's divorce from Brad Pitt, Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West and Britney Spears' separation from Kevin Federline. These cases helped establish her reputation as a lawyer representing high-profile clients in the entertainment industry.

Beyond her legal practice, Wasser wrote the 2013 book It Doesn't Have to Be That Way: How to Divorce Without Destroying Your Family or Bankrupting Yourself. She also founded the online divorce service It's Over Easy, which was acquired by Divorce.com in 2022.

Wasser has described divorce as emotionally difficult for clients, who may be frightened, angry or distressed. In interviews, she has discussed the importance of helping families navigate the legal process and move forward, with particular attention to the needs of children.

Representing Hila Klein in the Split

Hila's divorce filing follows an Instagram statement on 23 October in which she accused Ethan of lying about an affair lasting more than six months. She said he had eventually admitted to the relationship. The allegation has not been established in court.

omg hilas lawyer is laura wasser oh ethan say goodbye to all ur money — adam mcintyre (@theadammcintyre) November 3, 2026

In a statement quoted by Complex, Ethan asked the public to respect his family's privacy and said he was working with Hila to remove his ownership and financial interests from their podcasts and other shared ventures.

The H3 Podcast is on an indefinite hiatus, according to Complex. The reports do not establish how the couple's business interests will be divided or whether the programme will return. The court proceedings will consider the requests in Hila's petition, including arrangements for their children and financial support.