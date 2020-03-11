Jeena Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed a cute little bundle of joy, a baby boy named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, on Friday.

The "little angel" is Jeena Dewan's second child, and her first with Steve Kazee. She shares a six-year-old daughter, Everly Tatum, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The 39-year-old actress introduced her son to the world on Tuesday, by posting an adorable picture of the baby and her from the hospital bed on Instagram. The photograph shows Dewan holding the baby to her chest, while he is seen wearing a beanie cap and a blanket on his bareback.

"And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond...Welcome to the world you little angel," the "Step Up" actress wrote in the caption, adding that the boy was born on Friday.

Meanwhile, fiancé Steve Kazee jumped in the comment section to show off his first son, and wrote: "Who's the daddy?"

The Tony-winning actor shared a picture of their son on his Instagram account as well. Posting a picture of the little one holding his finger, the 44-year-old wrote: "In an instant our universe burst wide open and nothing would ever be the same. Welcome to earth star child. Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20"

Dewan shared cute little snaps of the newborn on her Instagram stories as well. One of the snaps featured adorable little feet of the boy, while another showed the actress breastfeeding him and read: "So Happy."

Dewan started dating Kazee in October 2018 and recently got engaged when he proposed to her at her lavish baby shower in February, reports Mail Online.

Sharing several snaps from their engagement day on her Instagram account, Dewan had written: "You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could've expected or imagined, and every day i am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you. I've told you a thousand times and I'll tell you again..Thank you for finding me i am the luckiest girl alive."

The oval diamond engagement ring containing 2.5-3 carats was custom designed by "BaYou with Love," the sustainable jewellery company owned by "Twilight" actress Nikki Reed.