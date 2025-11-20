Ben Affleck is facing a growing family dispute as Thanksgiving approaches, with both Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez reportedly rejecting his attempt to organise a blended holiday gathering.

According to multiple insiders, Affleck hoped to bring his three children with Garner together with Lopez's twins for a joint celebration, only to be firmly told to 'find another way.'

The failed plan has exposed simmering tension between the two Jennifers and placed Affleck, already under visible strain, in an unenviable position between his ex-wife and estranged partner.

Holiday Plan Rejected By Both Garner And Lopez

Affleck's proposal involved combining his children—Violet, Seraphina and Samuel—with Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, for a shared Thanksgiving event. But Yahoo Entertainment reports that Garner rejected the idea immediately, insisting she was 'not comfortable' with the plan.

'Jennifer Garner made it clear she wasn't interested,' a source told Star Magazine. 'She told Ben to find another way to split the kids. She doesn't want them dragged into the middle of his drama.'

Lopez reportedly also declined, citing emotional strain and ongoing friction with Garner. Despite efforts to present a united front publicly, insiders say the relationship between the women remains tense.

Garner's Protective Parenting And J.Lo's Suspicion

Garner, known for her hands-on parenting and determination to shield her children from scrutiny, has long taken a cautious approach to any overlap between her household and Lopez's.

According to In Touch Weekly, Lopez allegedly sees Garner as 'the real villain' in her troubled marriage to Affleck, believing Garner wields too much emotional pull over him.

'She's always been suspicious of Garner,' one source claimed. 'J.Lo feels like Ben is still emotionally tied to his ex.'

Garner, however, has repeatedly denied any lingering romantic involvement with Affleck, insisting their bond is strictly built on co-parenting. She continues her relationship with businessman John Miller, dismissing rumours that she and Affleck might reunite.

Affleck Caught In The Crossfire

Affleck's attempt to create a peaceful blended holiday appears to have backfired. While he and Garner have occasionally shared family outings, Hindustan Times reports that she has no interest in revisiting their past. Insiders say Affleck hoped Thanksgiving might be an opportunity to repair strained family dynamics—but instead it intensified the divide.

'She laughs off the rumours,' one insider said of Garner. 'She's focused on the kids and keeping everything calm.'

Meanwhile, Affleck's recent public appearances show him looking visibly stressed, photographed during tense exchanges and solitary outings. Sources say he is struggling to juggle expectations from both households while maintaining stability for his children.

Blended Family Breakdown As J.Lo Feels 'Let Down'

The failed Thanksgiving plan has reportedly left Lopez 'totally let down.' According to insiders, she interpreted Affleck's revised schedule—separating the two households—as a sign that Garner still heavily influences his decisions.

'She put on a brave face,' a source said, 'but behind the scenes, she's furious.'

The episode highlights the difficulty of merging families when unresolved issues, past relationships and public scrutiny collide.

What Happens Next?

With the holidays approaching, Affleck is said to be arranging separate celebrations, with Garner hosting her children privately and Lopez planning her own gathering with family and close friends. Sources say Affleck may split time between the two homes—or spend the day alone to avoid stirring further conflict.

For now, the situation underscores the emotional complexity of co-parenting in the spotlight, where navigating two households, two histories, and two public personas rarely comes without friction.