The blossoming romance between Hollywood icon Jennifer Aniston and wellness guru Jim Curtis may be heading toward an engagement, but sources sing that the relationship is already being undermined by a massive clash of lifestyles.

The Friends alum's 'expensive tastes and attachment to material possessions' are proving difficult for her self-improvement focused partner, causing significant trouble in paradise.

The issue, according to insiders, is a vast philosophical difference.

An informant told National Enquirer: 'Jen is going to keep living the way she has since the '90s. The 56-year-old actress 'figures she's earned the right to a huge house, a big staff, and endless ways to capitalize on her global fame to keep the money rolling in.' Conversely, her partner's entire brand is allegedly about simplicity.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

The Great Wealth Divide: Simplicity Versus Staff

The clash is rooted in the stark contrast between the two worlds they inhabit. Jim Curtis, a 49-year-old self-improvement hypnotherapist, focuses on nonmaterialistic practices. On his website, he touts 'soul alignment' and other vague, nonmaterialistic practices. His core identity is that of an agent of change.

This mentality directly conflicts with Aniston's opulent Hollywood existence:

'Jen and Jim are from totally different worlds,' the insider notes. The idea of a full-time assistant is 'a tough concept for somebody as self-reliant as Jim.'

Sources confirm that Jen's not ready to give up her personal chef or her trainer. The insider insists: 'It's going to take a lot more of Jim's influence to cross any of those lines.'

Their relationship is currently in the delicate stage of adaptation. The mole explains: 'Right now, they're taking baby steps to align their lives and schedules so that they can spend enough time together that this relationship has a shot.'

The First Signs Of Change

The insider reveals that everybody around the Hollywood superstar is 'keeping an eye out for the shifts she makes in her lifestyle as she and Jim get closer.' Despite her attachment to her existing life, Jim Curtis has already begun pushing his love interest outside of her comfort zone.

One major hurdle for the actress has been her tendency to stay home. 'A big problem for Jen ever since the pandemic is how much time she spends at home when she isn't at work or on the set,' the source claims.

The tipster adds that 'the first thing you're seeing Jim change about her is her willingness to get out of the house and experience a little more of what the real world has to offer.'

Furthermore, the actress is reportedly considering getting an apartment in New York City to be closer to Jim. She previously owned a West Village pad but sold it in 2012.

Despite the challenges, the insider concludes that success in the relationship requires fundamental change from both parties: 'Jen AND Jim are going to have to change in deeper ways as time goes on—and that process is never easy no matter how much money you're sitting on!'

Will Jennifer Aniston shed her '90s lifestyle for love, or will her massive wealth prove too much for Jim Curtis?

IBTimes UK has reached out to Jennifer Aniston and James Curtis for comments.