The estate of O.J. Simpson has formally accepted a massive £58 million (approximately £46 million) creditor claim from Fred Goldman, father of Ron Goldman, marking the most significant step toward payment in a case that has stretched across three decades.

Court documents filed on 14 November in Clark County, Nevada, reveal that estate executor Malcolm LaVergne agreed to the claim of $57,997,858.12, plus accumulated interest. The acceptance comes nearly 30 years after a civil jury found Simpson liable for the June 1994 deaths of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson.

Simpson died in April 2024 in Nevada at age 76 after a battle with prostate cancer, which opened fresh legal steps around unpaid judgments. His death triggered reviews of assets, claims and long-running financial disputes brought forward by families who fought for accountability since the 1990s. Those steps now push probate officials into a complicated process shaped by past rulings, old tax debts and years of unpaid awards.

Money Gives Victim's Family 'Some Sense of Justice'

Goldman relatives see this moment as long overdue. An insider said, 'The money doesn't take away the colossal pain the Goldmans have suffered, but at least it gives them some sense of justice in taking the blood money from O.J.'s estate and ensuring they're holding all parties responsible. '

That raw feeling grew from decades marked by filings, hearings and attempts by Ron's father, Fred Goldman, who once sought £117 million because interest piled up for years.

Simpson left assets worth about £2.4 million, which sparked tension among creditors once probate opened. Families involved in long-running litigation waited for progress after many stalled attempts at enforcement.

Civil rulings made in 1997 handed Goldman relatives a legal pathway for compensation after Simpson's surprise 1995 acquittal. That case became a global spectacle.

Civil jurors later found Simpson responsible, which resulted in the unpaid judgment now addressed in probate. Fresh acceptance does not guarantee full payment, yet it marks the most significant step in years.

Simpson Used 'Shady Tactics to Gain Money'

New claims again placed focus on Simpson's lifestyle after his criminal trial. Norman Pardo, Simpson's manager for almost 10 years, said Simpson relied on hidden income channels that circumvented official oversight.

Pardo described cash-only business practices that included private memorabilia sales, quiet autograph sessions, short nightclub appearances and quick entertainment jobs. Pardo also claimed Simpson pocketed about £16,000 for a brief appearance on Sacha Baron Cohen's 2018 series 'Who Is America?'.

Goldman's family long argued that Simpson shielded earnings, which slowed repayment. Pardo's remarks strengthened that view because his descriptions painted a man determined to keep outside money far from creditors.

Those accounts appeared many times during past filings. Each allegation added pressure on officials searching for ways to track unauthorised income streams linked to Simpson's activities.

Kim Kardashian Secretly Purchased Simpson's Bible

Auction events earlier in 2024 added a sharp twist. Simpson's estate began selling personal belongings to reduce debt. California authorities listed unpaid tax charges totalling over £500,000, which prompted administrators to pursue a broader liquidation.

During that process, Kim Kardashian quietly purchased a Bible once owned by Simpson for £80,276. Her late father, Robert Kardashian, served on Simpson's criminal defence team during the 1995 trial and gifted that Bible during that time.

Kim discussed that private purchase during a 20 November episode of 'The Kardashians'. She said 'My dad's Bible that he had given to O.J. was up for auction, and I contacted the attorney to O.J.'s estate to offer to buy it without having to go through the auction, and those emails allegedly leaked on TMZ'.

She then claimed that the emails were leaked to drive up sales for the auction, so she decided to bid under an alias to avoid her name being traced to the purchase.

Goldmans Will Continue to Monitor Probate

Much uncertainty remains around estate funds. Attorney Michaelle Rafferty said acceptance signals progress, yet payment has not begun.

Rafferty explained that 'The Executor's acceptance of the claim is a positive acknowledgement of the debt. It does not constitute payment. This acceptance allows the administration of the claim to move forward in probate. We will continue to monitor the probate process.'

Goldman relatives plan careful tracking of every financial update as probate officials assess assets, debts and future distributions.