Jennifer Aniston's new relationship with hypnotherapist Jim Curtis is drawing concern from those closest to her, as insiders fear the Friends star may once again change her life — and herself — for a partner.

The whirlwind romance, marked by public affection, international trips and gushing messages, has friends privately worried she is repeating past patterns, including the compromises she made during her marriage to Justin Theroux. While fans celebrate the connection, those in her inner circle reportedly fear Aniston could be jeopardising her hard-won independence.

A Public Romance, But Private Concerns Are Growing

Aniston and Curtis first connected earlier this year, quickly developing what insiders describe as a 'new' and 'very positive' bond. Their Mallorca getaway, cosy yacht photos and celebrity double dates painted the picture of a woman beaming with renewed joy.

Her public birthday tribute — 'Happy birthday, my love. Cherished ❤️' — amplified the relationship online, prompting fans to cheer on a seemingly glowing romance. Curtis even replied: 'If this is a dream, I don't want to wake up.'

Friends acknowledge that Curtis brings calm, stability and a grounded energy Aniston hasn't felt in years. She has already introduced him to her inner circle and appears genuinely excited about the relationship. But behind the smiles, long-time friends see worrying parallels with her past.

Why Friends Are Sounding the Alarm

Insiders say Aniston's rapid shift into shared decision-making mirrors patterns she has long admitted caused her pain. One friend recalled: 'Jen has said for years that her biggest relationship mistake is changing herself to fit what the man wants.'

The strongest warning sign?

Reports suggest Aniston is considering moving from California back to New York — a move that previously left her unhappy.

Friends remember her relocation for Justin Theroux, a choice she later reversed after realising the city never felt like home. Now that Curtis has expressed a preference for New York, they fear she is slipping back into old habits.

As one insider put it: 'This rushed plan to get a place in New York feels out of left field. It's raising red flags.'

Is Aniston At Risk Of Losing Herself?

Aniston's friends emphasise that compromise is healthy — but self-sacrifice is not.

They argue that the pattern is familiar: quick emotional investment, lifestyle shifts, and the gradual reshaping of her world around a partner's needs.

'Her inner circle feels she's at risk of putting his needs above her own,' a source said, adding that the speed of the romance is what worries them most. International trips, public declarations, and hints of major life adjustments have all unfolded within months.

Those closest to her fear that in the excitement of a new love, Aniston may overlook the boundaries she has worked hard to build.

A Crossroads For The Actress

Despite Curtis's obvious emotional support, friends are nonetheless wary. A confidant said, 'He supports her in a way that feels new, but Jen's history makes us wary about how far she'll go for love.'

After a hectic summer, Aniston must decide whether to rebuild her love narrative while staying true to herself or run the danger of experiencing déjà vu by making the same mistakes twice. No matter how intense the romance seems, people who know her best secretly wish she maintains her individuality as fans rejoice over her happiness.

As the actress considers her future steps, her friends' messages are consistent: love ought to grow, not reshape life. The actual challenge for Aniston might be striking a balance between passion and self-preservation so that she doesn't lose sight of the person she has worked so hard to become while pursuing a new chapter.