Law & Order: SVU is facing a behind-the-scenes budget crunch so severe that Ice-T says producers told him the show simply 'couldn't afford' to feature both him and returning co-star Kelli Giddish in every episode.

Speaking to TMZ in comments later reported by Variety, the long-running cast member revealed that his sharply reduced screen time in Season 27 is the result of NBC tightening the show's financial belt — leaving two of the drama's most recognisable stars competing for limited episode resources.

The revelation has stunned fans and raised fresh questions about how network procedurals are surviving shrinking budgets.

Ice-T Says Producers Told Him the Show Had To Cut Back

Ice-T shared that producers warned him early in production that he would be appearing 'in and out' this season because the budget could not support full-time episodes for both him and Giddish.

'They told me, 'We can't afford to have both of you in every episode,'' he recalled. Initially, he feared the announcement meant he was being written out.

So far, the actor has appeared in only four of the eight episodes that have been broadcast. Yahoo Entertainment first highlighted the shift, noting Ice-T 'barely appeared' in several instalments compared to his usual presence.

Despite the headlines, Ice-T stresses the decision is purely financial. 'It's just business,' he told TMZ, adding that he's grateful fans noticed his absence: 'If they didn't care, that would be something to worry about.'

Kelli Giddish's Return Came With Real Financial Trade-Offs

Kelli Giddish — best known as Detective Amanda Rollins — returned this season as a full-time cast member after departing at the end of Season 24.

According to People, producers and long-time lead Mariska Hargitay firmly pushed to bring Giddish back. Giddish told Good Housekeeping that rejoining 'made sense personally and creatively.'

But Ice-T claims her reinstatement added financial strain, forcing the show to rebalance its cast-salary budget. Producers reportedly assured him he was not being pushed out — but his screen time would be significantly reduced to make room for Giddish's return.

Shrinking Episode Orders and Budget Pressure Across TV

Season 27 is significantly shorter, with only eight episodes instead of the usual 22.

The AV Club reported that NBC issued a condensed production order, intensifying cost-cutting across the board. This mirrors a broader trend in US television, where long-running procedurals juggle legacy actor salaries with shifting network budgets.

Season 27 also marks the first under new showrunner Michele Fazekas, following David Graziano's exit. New leadership has coincided with broader recalibrations in production.

Fans React as SVU Balances Legacy and Change

Longtime viewers quickly noticed Ice-T's absence and expressed concern on social media. The actor welcomed the feedback, saying it reaffirmed how deeply audiences connect with his character.

Meanwhile, Giddish's return has been broadly celebrated, especially after her sudden 2022 exit. But fans also acknowledge that Rollins' comeback has forced difficult financial decisions.

Ice-T reassured viewers he intends to stay until at least Season 28 and is using his extra time to focus on music and other projects.

As SVU moves deeper into the season, the series faces a delicate balancing act: honouring beloved legacy characters while navigating shrinking budgets and creative resets.