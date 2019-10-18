The Oscar-winner Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence will reportedly walk down the aisle to marry her boyfriend Cooke Maroney in a luxurious Rhode Island wedding on Saturday.

According to People, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney will the knot in front of a small group of friends and family at the vintage Belcourt of Newport Castle. The gorgeous quaint chateau will house 150 guests for the nuptials over the weekend.

Spilling more details, TMZ reveals that the "X-Men" actress and her soon-to-be-husband hired wedding planner Mark Seed to organise a private yet elaborate wedding. The guests will be presented with an extravagant menu that includes a vast variety of hors d'oeuvres and desserts. Sweet potato flat cakes, salt cod beignet, brussels sprouts, wood-roasted fish, salted caramel, cauldron fritters with bourbon cream, marshmallow s'mores, to name some.

The old-fashioned chateau is the property built in 1894 by the renowned architect Richard Morris Hunt, who designed the iconic Statue of Liberty's pedestal. The design of the villa was reportedly inspired by Louis XIII's hunting lodge at Versailles.

According to Daily Mail, the old-fashioned estate was infamous for some unpleasant energies and ghost stories in the past. This was reportedly confirmed by the current owner Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani, who apparently got "major cleansing" done.

Lawrence and Maroney's marriage comes after a short engagement period. The couple got engaged in February even before completing a year of dating. They kept the details of their romantic relationship under the wraps for a very long time and the actress broke the silence this June on Catt Sadler's podcast, "Naked with Catt Sadler."

He is "the greatest human being I've ever met," Lawrence described Maroney, as quoted by People.

"I don't know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know. He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney," she said about her decision to finally tie the knot.