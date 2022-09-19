The shocking death of Queen Elizabeth II gave the royal family, especially Prince William, who is rumoured to have a complicated relationship with Prince Harry, a new perspective.

Us Weekly claimed that Prince William decided to reach out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle immediately after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II because he realized that there was no reason for him to hate and hold grudges. The husband of Kate Middleton allegedly ascertained that life is too short to spend another day feuding with his one and only brother.

An unnamed source told the entertainment news outlet, "William knew that it was no time to be holding on to grudges or distancing from Harry. They all knew they needed to put on a united front and pay their respects, not only for the sake of the queen but also for the monarchy and the people she served. Harry and Meghan were extremely grateful and touched that he extended the olive brand."

Body language expert Judi James also analyzed the interactions of Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they were looking at the floral tributes outside Windsor Castle. She claimed it was crystal clear that the "Fab Four" were stressed out, but they tried to comfort each other amidst the sea of mourners.

James told Us Weekly, "They knew the eyes of the world would be on them and that their demeanour would be heavily scrutinized. But they dug deep and tried to calm each other's nerves while being cordial and respectful toward Kate and William."

An anonymous insider also told the entertainment news outlet that, while Meghan Markle was caught having an awkward exchange with a royal aide over a bouquet, there was no drama. It claimed, "It was [a] simple misunderstanding. Harry was very proud to have Meghan by his side. He thought she handled the whole day with great class and dignity."

Us Weekly reported that, while ice may be thawing between the Wales and Sussex couples, there are still bumps ahead as they get ready to lay Queen Elizabeth to rest. Despite serving more than a decade in the British Army, Prince Harry was reportedly not given permission to sport his military garb at any of the late monarch's funeral events.

Though the father of Archie and Lilibet is "disappointed," a tipster shared he has come to terms with the decision. It added, "At the end of the day, it's only a uniform. He's just grateful to be honouring the queen and feels fortunate behind words to have had her unwavering support thought his entire life."

Prince William has yet to comment on the reports that Queen Elizabeth II's death made him realise that there was no time for him to hold grudges or distance himself from Prince Harry. So, devoted supporters of the royal family should take all these unverified claims with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.