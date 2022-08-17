Angelina Jolie is "desperately trying to find something new" in her ongoing fight with Brad Pitt after reportedly suing the FBI for records that she already had, a new report claimed.

Sources told PageSix that the "Maleficent" star had filed suit against the FBI in April anonymously as Jane Doe. Jolie is allegedly requesting documents related to an investigation involving Pitt in a bit to determine why no criminal charges were brought against the "Ad Astra" star after the 2016 flight that led her to file for divorce.

The report has been released, as per PageSix, and showed that the Assistant United States Attorney and the Assistant United States Chief of the Criminal Division discussed the case in November 2017 before a decision was reached not to proceed with charges against Brad Pitt.

Angelina Jolie, according to the initial FBI report, told officials that she believed the "Allied" star was "mad" from the time they boarded the private jet from Nice, France, to the U.S. At the time, they were with their six children – Knox, Vivienne, Shiloh, Zahara, Pax and Maddox.

The "Lara Croft" actress said that, during the Sept. 14, 2016 flight, Brad Pitt, who had been drinking, took her to the restroom where he "grabbed her by the head, shaking her," and also shook her by the shoulders as they argued over one of their children.

Jolie alleged that Pitt punched the ceiling of the plane four times after saying, "You're f---ing up this family." When the children asked, "Are you OK, Mommy?" The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor allegedly retorted, "No, she's not OK, she's ruining his family, she's crazy."

One of the Jolie-Pitt kids, as per the report, yelled, "It's not her, it's you, you p---k!" Brad Pitt then allegedly ran toward the child, but Angelina Jolie held him back, suffering injuries to her back and elbow in the process.

The "Salt" actress reportedly submitted images of her alleged injuries to the FBI for the report and also journals from the children. At another point during the flight, per the initial FBI report, Jolie stated that Pitt poured beer on her as she tried to sleep.

Angelina Jolie claimed that, at the end of the flight, Brad Pitt held the family back from de-planing for about 20 minutes after she told her ex-husband she was taking their children to a hotel in California to rest. Jolie said Pitt shouted, "You're not taking my f----ing kids," and that he pushed her.

Jolie filed for divorce six days after the flight. Though she and Pitt are legally divorced, the ex-lovebirds are still warring over the custody of their minor kids.

The newly released FBI documents, as per PageSix, added, "This author provided both AUSAs copies of a probable cause statement related to this incident. After reviewing the document, representative of the United States Attorney's Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges in this case would not be pursued due to several factors."

Angelina Jolie has yet to comment on the claims that she filed suit against the FBI to "find something new" in her ongoing fight with Brad Pitt. So, devoted supporters of the former couple should take all these unverified reports with a pinch of salt until everything is proven true and correct.