Being exes can't stop Jennifer Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' Combs from being friends.

Almost two decades after their split, Jennifer Lopez and Sean 'Diddy' Combs reunited virtually for a good cause. The former couple, who dated from 1999 to 2001, came together for a live session on Instagram for a dance-a-thon to raise funds for coronavirus relief efforts. Lopez and Diddy had earlier reunited for her "All I Have Las Vegas" residency show wrap party in 2018.

The exes seemed happy to come together and enjoyed their time dancing and chatting. The musician duo was, in fact, joined by J.Lo's fiance Alex Rodriguez, who was revealed by the songstress as the "biggest fan" of the rap mogul.

"Puffy, you have to know this because I don't think you know this — this guy right here is your biggest fan," the mother-of-two said, adding that the baseball star frequently requests for Diddy and Mase songs at parties.

It was all fun and games between the three and at one point, Lopez claimed that Diddy has been busting some moves she must have taught him in the past. "I probably taught you that," the 50-year-old said.

The group also toasted to one another as well as to healthcare workers battling the COVID-19 crisis on the frontlines.

The "Last Night" rapper has been holding Instagram Lives with celebrities in collaboration with Direct Relief to raise funds for the pandemic.

The 50-year-old went live with LeBron James and his kids, Meghan Thee Stallion, DJ Khaled, and more last Sunday, to help the efforts. The collaboration has already raised over $3.4 million, reports Entertainment Weekly.

Meanwhile, Lopez and Rodriguez's wedding plans have been hampered due to the pandemic. In her appearance on the new at-home edition of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" last week, the "Hustlers" actor revealed that she has had to put her wedding plans on hold due to COVID-19.

"It did affect it (wedding) a little bit. So, we'll see what happens now ... I really don't know what's gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that," the "Jenny From The Block" singer shared.