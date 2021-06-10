Jennifer Lopez is said to be moving to Los Angeles now that she and Alex Rodriguez are no longer engaged. This decision is likely going to bring her closer to Ben Affleck who is based in the city.

The singer reportedly wants to move her home base back to Los Angeles, after she has spent most of the last few years in Miami where Rodriguez is based. Her ex-husband Marc Anthony, with whom she shares an amicable relationship since their divorce in 2011, is also based in the coastal metropolis.

A source told E! News that Lopez "is packing up her Miami rental" and headed to the City of Angels. She wants to make the move with her twin children Emme and Maximilian, 13.

"She will be between L.A. and the Hamptons this summer, but L.A. will be her base," the insider claimed, adding that the singer is already "looking at schools for her kids in the fall."

The move is a big step for Lopez given her rekindled romance with the Los Angeles-based Affleck. If it does happen, then it makes it easier for them to spend more time with each other. The "Batman" star does not have to fly to Miami every now and then just to see her.

The source claimed that the "Hustlers" star is "excited about a fresh start." She is "serious about "pursuing things" with the actor adding, "They will be at their L.A. home soon."

While this may seem like a big step for the reunited exes, it still does not comes as a surprise. Another source told US Weekly that Lopez and Affleck cannot get enough of each other. They love spending time together because they "are very much in love."

"They love being together and the weekends away they had been spending together have really sealed the deal. Friends say they can see them staying together forever this time around. They are soulmates and always have been," the source said.

Lopez and Affleck leave no room for doubt that they are back together as a couple. They have been spotted out on several dates and were recently pictured with their arms around each other during a dinner date in West Hollywood.