Erika Kirk faced a blunt response on social media after condemning jokes about her husband Charlie Kirk's assassination, with one user accusing her of selling merchandise at his funeral. Her remarks followed a wave of backlash over comedians and podcast hosts making light of the conservative activist's death.

Erika Kirk Condemns Jokes About Charlie's Murder

In an 8 November post on X, Erika criticised podcasters, comedians and commentators who treat political assassination as entertainment.

'To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it's entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting,' she wrote.

She added that her husband had been killed in an act of political violence, something she and their two children would live with every day for the rest of their lives.

'A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay,' Erika continued, arguing that people should recognise the value of human life regardless of political differences.

To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it’s entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.



My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our… — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) November 8, 2026

She also stressed that political violence should never be tolerated, excused or celebrated. Although she did not name anyone directly, her statement came amid growing criticism of recent jokes about Charlie's killing.

Erika Kirk Gets 'You Sold Merch at His Funeral' Comeback

Erika's statement prompted a blunt response from one X user who replied, 'You sold merch at his funeral.'

You sold merch at his funeral https://t.co/HaZizCuBL0 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 8, 2026

The remark revived online discussion about commemorative Charlie Kirk merchandise released by Turning Point USA following his death. Critics questioned the promotion of the products in connection with his memorial.

What Prompted Erika Kirk's Statement?

Erika's post followed controversy surrounding comedian Dave Chappelle's 7 November performance at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Footage circulating online appeared to show Chappelle addressing Charlie Kirk's murder during his 7 November performance at Madison Square Garden.

'Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn't say this publicly but I feel better,' the comedian said in the clip.

“Ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered, and I shouldn’t say this publicly but…. I feel better.”



- Dave Chappelle pic.twitter.com/rDgE2L3KCi — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) November 8, 2026

The remarks drew widespread criticism from several commentators, with Erika's statement following shortly after. However, she did not explicitly identify Chappelle in her post.

The comedian's representatives had not immediately responded to requests for comment, according to reports.

The controversy also came after I've Had It podcast hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan apologised for laughing at a joke about Charlie's death.

The hosts acknowledged that the joke was insensitive and said there was nothing funny about gun violence. Their apology followed criticism and the loss of several sponsors.

Charlie Kirk Was Killed in September 2025

Charlie Kirk, the co-founder and CEO of conservative organisation Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on 10 September 2025 during an event at Utah Valley University.

He was 31.

His death prompted widespread reactions across the political spectrum, while his 21 September memorial service at State Farm Stadium in Arizona drew thousands of attendees.

The subsequent release and promotion of commemorative merchandise became a subject of online discussion, which has resurfaced following the latest exchange involving Erika.