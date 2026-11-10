A proposed shareholder class action claims Nvidia and chief executive Jensen Huang misled investors about his reported relationship with a woman whom US authorities allegedly assessed to be a Chinese intelligence asset.

Filed in California on Monday, 9 November, the case comes as the chipmaker investigates reports that its leader was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

The complaint was brought in federal court in San Jose by investor Mark Kistenmacher. He seeks unspecified damages on behalf of investors who acquired Nvidia securities between 9 October 2025 and 8 November 2026. The case remains an allegation, not a finding of wrongdoing.

At issue is Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed who is not related to Jensen Huang. The New York Times reported in October that US authorities had concluded she was a Chinese intelligence asset. That remains a reported assessment, not a court finding.

The lawsuit alleges Nvidia and its chief executive withheld information relevant to the company's reputation, business prospects and potential national security exposure.

Nvidia's Account of Its Megaspeed Contacts

Nvidia previously described Jensen Huang's interactions with Alice Huang as 'not unusual or unexpected', explaining that meeting customers was part of the chief executive's job. A spokesman said Huang spoke with thousands of customer executives annually.

Kistenmacher alleges that description was misleading because of the reported personal relationship. His complaint also challenges Nvidia's statements about Megaspeed, which has faced scrutiny over suspicions that restricted chips could have been diverted to China.

That scrutiny does not establish wrongdoing by Megaspeed. The company said in 2025 that it complied with applicable laws, including US export regulations.

In an interview published on 30 October, Huang defended Nvidia's checks on Megaspeed's use of its graphics processors. He said Nvidia had examined the company's deployments and counted its chips, adding that he believed US authorities had done likewise.

On Sunday, 8 November, Huang acknowledged infidelity in a message to employees. 'I was unfaithful to my wife,' he wrote, apologising to his family and colleagues. He did not identify the other person and pledged to co-operate with the board's investigation.

Investigation and Market Fallout

Nvidia's board said independent directors, assisted by outside independent lawyers, would oversee its inquiry. It said it had no reason to believe company secrets or US national security had been compromised, but promised to examine the available information.

Nvidia shares finished Monday down 4.3 per cent, cutting approximately $190 billion (€169 billion and £142 billion) from the company's market value. The lawsuit was filed five minutes after US markets closed, so it could not have caused that day's decline.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that the FBI was looking into the matter, although his description of its focus was unclear. He said Huang had told him he did not know the woman was suspected of spying. The remarks did not establish that Huang was under investigation.

The dispute extends beyond Huang's private conduct. Nvidia supplies chips used throughout the artificial intelligence industry, while Washington restricts exports of advanced technology to China. Questions about customer oversight and information security therefore have commercial implications.

The Guardian reported that neither Nvidia nor Megaspeed immediately responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit. The shareholder allegations remain unproven, and no disclosure of Nvidia secrets has been established.