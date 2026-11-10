Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang is a naturalised American citizen born in Taiwan. His background has drawn attention following reports of an alleged foreign intelligence operation involving a woman he reportedly had a relationship with.

The billionaire, who co-founded Nvidia, has become one of the most influential figures in the technology industry. Huang addressed the national security concerns in a message to Nvidia employees on 8 November 2026, confirming his commitment to protecting the company and supporting the US.

Jensen Huang's Citizenship

Huang is a naturalised US citizen who was born in Taiwan in 1963. He spent part of his childhood in Taiwan and Thailand before moving to the US with his brother. The pair were sent to America for school, and their family later settled there.

Huang earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering at Oregon State University. He later completed a master's degree in the same field at Stanford University.

He began his career in the semiconductor industry, working at companies including AMD and LSI Logic before co-founding Nvidia with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem in 1993. Huang has spoken about his gratitude for the opportunities he found in the US. In his November 2026 message to employees, he said: 'I am proud and grateful to be an American.'

Why Nvidia is Investigating

Interest in Huang's background intensified after reports that he may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The reports involved Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International.

According to The New York Times, US intelligence officials suspected Alice Huang of gathering information for Beijing after developing a relationship with the Nvidia chief executive. The allegations drew attention because Megaspeed was an Nvidia customer and had previously faced scrutiny over the possible diversion of advanced AI chips to China.

Huang later acknowledged having an extramarital affair in his message, apologising to his wife and children. He also addressed the national security concerns raised by the reporting and pledged to cooperate with Nvidia's investigation.

The allegations against Alice Huang have not been publicly substantiated, and she should not be described as a proven spy.

Independent Investigation Underway

On 8 November, Nvidia announced that its board of directors had initiated an independent investigation. A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside legal counsel, will oversee the review.

The board said it had 'no reason to believe' that US national security or Nvidia's confidential information had been compromised. It said the investigation would examine all available information.

Huang has backed the review and said he will cooperate. Nvidia has also confirmed that he will remain chief executive while the investigation proceeds.

Why His Taiwanese Roots Matter

Huang's Taiwanese heritage has attracted attention because Taiwan occupies a central position in the global semiconductor industry. The island is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's leading contract chipmaker and a key partner for Nvidia.

As tensions between Washington and Beijing continue to influence technology trade, advanced semiconductor exports have become an important national security issue.

However, Huang's Taiwanese birthplace should not be confused with Chinese citizenship or the separate allegations involving Alice Huang, who is a Chinese national and is not related to him. Nvidia's investigation remains ongoing, and no evidence has been publicly established that Huang knowingly compromised company secrets or US national security.