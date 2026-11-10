A viral video showing women making racist gestures outside a Black student's apartment at the University of Mississippi has sparked widespread outrage. However, the attention surrounding the footage has also prompted a debate on social media about news priorities, with some questioning why it appears to receive more attention than the killing of a 15-year-old boy in Georgia.

'Animal Sounds Get More Coverage Than Murder'

The viral Ole Miss video showed three women walking past an apartment occupied by Black students. Two of them appeared to make monkey noises and gestures towards a doorbell camera.

The footage was shared by University of Mississippi student Jakiyra Metcalf, who said the women were her upstairs neighbours. The university subsequently condemned the behaviour and confirmed that an investigation was underway.

The incident prompted widespread criticism, with some social media users questioning the amount of attention given to the footage compared with other serious news stories.

One user shared an ABC News report about the university's investigation, writing: 'Love how animal sounds get more news coverage than actual murder.'

Love how animal sounds get more news coverage than actual murder. https://t.co/oMpjULN5Zz — I'm 𝔽ugustra™ (@fugustra1) November 9, 2026

The comment referred to the killing of Austin Payne, a 15-year-old boy found dead inside an abandoned home in Albany, Georgia.

Others Push Back Against the Comparison

Not everyone agreed with the suggestion that the two incidents were competing for media attention.

One commenter questioned when news coverage had become a competition, arguing that the attention given to one incident did not make another less important.

'If you believe a murder deserves more coverage, advocate for that instead of downplaying an entirely unrelated situation,' the user wrote.

Since when did news coverage become a competition? Just because one incident gets attention doesn’t mean another is less important. If you believe a murder deserves more coverage, advocate for that instead of downplaying an entirely unrelated situation. — Jacob🤠 (@JacobJonhson6) November 9, 2026

Another agreed that both incidents deserved media attention, saying: 'Both should get news coverage.'

The responses highlighted differing views about how audiences and news organisations prioritise stories, particularly when viral footage attracts millions of views.

Calls for Accountability Over Ole Miss Racism Video

Other reactions focused on the behaviour captured in the doorbell footage and the importance of addressing racism.

One commenter argued that white people should hold others accountable for racist behaviour, warning that remaining silent allows such conduct to continue.

This is why it’s extremely important for white people to hold other white people accountable for their racism. When you remain silent, this behaviour continues to breed. This is absolutely disgusting and I hope Ole Miss handles this accordingly. https://t.co/pC02NRjjQV — shelbs (@shelbay_smalls) November 9, 2026

Another defended the university's decision to investigate, pointing to the need to address behaviour that makes students feel unwelcome and unsafe.

The University of Mississippi has confirmed that its Office of Conflict Resolution and Student Conduct and Office of Equal Opportunity and Regulatory Compliance are investigating the incident.

University statement regarding Nov. 6 video: pic.twitter.com/BxXskKAYtD — Ole Miss (@OleMiss) November 9, 2026

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Shawnboda Mead described the behaviour as 'deeply troubling, hurtful, and unacceptable,' adding that racism has no place in the university community.

What Happened to 15-Year-Old Austin Payne?

Payne was found shot and killed inside an abandoned apartment on Cameo Lane in Albany on 1 November 2026.

According to local reports, the teenager called his mother on Halloween night to tell her he had been shot. When he failed to return home, she used phone tracking to locate him the following morning.

Four people have since been arrested and charged with murder in connection with his death, according to police. They include 15-year-olds Jansquincey Donaldson and Omari Marion, 16-year-old Adarious Wallace and 22-year-old Detravion Parker.

All four were taken into custody and booked into Dougherty County Jail. The charges remain allegations, and the accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

As the Ole Miss footage continues to circulate, the online debate has raised questions about how audiences engage with different news stories and whether viral attention should be mistaken for a measure of their importance.