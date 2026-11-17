Former NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang has said he would be honoured to return if the board decides his reinstatement would benefit the company. In a statement on Tuesday, 17 November, he said he would be willing to resume the role. Investor Erik Torenberg replied, 'Your return is inevitable', in a post on X.

Huang's statement was his first public response since he resigned on 12 November. He acknowledged serious mistakes in his personal life, said he regretted the problems caused to the board and pledged to co-operate with its independent investigation. NVIDIA appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO and began searching for a permanent successor.

Excellent note. Your return is inevitable. — Erik Torenberg (@eriktorenberg) November 17, 2026

The scrutiny involves Huang's reported relationship with Alice Huang, a former senior executive and key controller of Singapore-based cloud computing firm Megaspeed. Reuters reported that US intelligence agencies were examining her possible links to China's Ministry of State Security and what information she may have passed to Beijing. US Attorney General Todd Blanche said the Justice Department had not determined whether she was a spy. China has rejected the allegation. Reuters has also reported that it could not independently verify the espionage allegations.

Jensen Huang's Hope for Comeback Gather Support on X

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick urged NVIDIA to bring its former chief executive back, writing, 'Let's bring Jensen back!!! LFG' in a post on X.

Let’s bring Jensen back!!! LFG https://t.co/TbSPwWoHBY — travis kalanick (@travisk) November 17, 2026

Investor and All-In Podcast co-host Jason Calacanis also backed a return. He posted, 'Bring @JensenHuang back', adding a salute emoji in a separate X post.

Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov had called for Huang's reinstatement on 15 November. 'Jensen Huang should be reinstated as the CEO of NVIDIA,' he wrote, praising Huang's impact on gaming, cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence. Nazarov also encouraged followers to sign a letter supporting his return in a post on X.

Jensen Huang should be reinstated as the CEO of NVIDIA. He has done an amazing job of building NVIDIA into a leading technology company, doing massive good in the world across many countries by supporting the growth of gaming, crypto and now AI on a global scale.



I have… — Sergey Nazarov (@SergeyNazarov) November 15, 2026

The posts show support from individual public figures, rather than establishing wider agreement among NVIDIA employees or shareholders. Reuters separately reported that an online campaignhad gathered more than 180,000 signatures. However, the professional affiliations of signatories had not been independently verified.

NVIDIA Board Has Not Committed to Reinstatement

Public support has not changed the board's reported position. Reuters said on 16 November, citing three people familiar with the matter, that directors were not considering reinstating Huang. NVIDIA has not announced a change to its succession process.

A separate investigation concerns Megaspeed's business. The US Commerce Department said it opened an inquiry in 2024 into potential export-control violations after identifying suspicious activity involving possible semiconductor diversion. Investigators requested NVIDIA sales records in May 2025, and the chipmaker placed Megaspeed on its 'no sell' list in June 2025. US and Singaporean officials conducted an on-site end-use check at Megaspeed that month and interviewed Alice Huang, who was then its chief executive. The Justice Department subsequently took the lead in the criminal investigation.

Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing and said Alice Huang left the company on 30 August 2025. It has described its business as lawful. Those export-control questions are distinct from the intelligence inquiry into her possible links to Beijing.

NVIDIA's board has said it has no reason to believe company secrets or US national security were compromised. On 17 November, it announced a new committee to oversee national security policies, export-control compliance and global trade risks, chaired by director Suzanne Nora Johnson. The committee will also include directors Stephen C. Neal and John O. Dabiri.

Huang has offered to return, but the board's search for a permanent CEO remains the formal process in place.