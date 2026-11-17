Microsoft and US aviation officials have found no evidence that artificial intelligence caused the separate disruptions affecting Microsoft 365 services and the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) air traffic control network on 12 and 13 November 2026.

The Microsoft outage disrupted workplace services worldwide, while a telecommunications failure prompted the FAA to suspend flight departures across the United States on 13 November. Although the incidents occurred within a day of each other, the available findings point to different technical failures rather than a shared AI-related cause.

Microsoft explicitly said its outage was unrelated to cyber activity or AI agents. Separately, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said investigators had found no evidence of an AI-related cause for the aviation disruption.

Microsoft Outage Exposes Software Defect and Network Problems

Microsoft's preliminary post-incident report traced the global outage to a previously undetected software defect in its networking gateway servers. The defect had been introduced in July but remained undetected until traffic conditions exposed the problem.

Three factors combined to worsen the incident. A routine Microsoft Teams failover increased traffic through the affected gateway, while approximately 14 per cent of server capacity was already unavailable because of an unrelated issue.

As affected servers became unresponsive, traffic was redirected to the remaining infrastructure, spreading the disruption. Microsoft reported that more than 80 per cent of its networking gateway servers became unresponsive at the incident's worst point.

The outage affected Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams and Copilot, among other Microsoft 365 services. Users experienced difficulties accessing email and workplace tools, with some messages delayed.

Microsoft said the incident was a technical issue unrelated to cyber activity or AI agents. Engineers worked to restore capacity and stabilise network traffic, with services recovering fully after more than 24 hours of disruption.

The preliminary findings explain how an AI product such as Copilot could be affected by an infrastructure failure without AI being responsible for causing it. The report was labelled preliminary, meaning further technical findings could follow.

FAA Ground Stop Traced to Telecommunications Upgrade

On Friday, 13 November, the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop after communications problems affected its air traffic control network. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy described the restriction as a safety precaution amid unreliable information reaching controllers.

The FAA's initial investigation identified excessive data traffic as a central problem. The agency said its legacy telecommunications equipment became unstable after receiving approximately 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds. Investigators identified two potential locations involved in the disruption: a radar facility in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Contractor L3Harris had been carrying out work at the El Dorado facility, including installing a new router. The FAA said it blocked the two locations after identifying inconsistencies in the data, helping to stabilise the network. It also disabled the broadcasting function on the new routers as a precaution.

At a 14 November briefing, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said there was 'zero evidence of anything nefarious' and 'zero evidence of anything AI-related'. He said investigators were still working to identify the defective equipment and establish the root cause.

The FAA reported approximately 12,462 flight cancellations on 13 November, including 9,082 involving major airlines. It cautioned that not all cancellations were directly caused by the ground stop.

Flight operations resumed after the restriction was lifted at approximately 8.15pm ET. However, disruption continued as airlines worked to restore their schedules.

The FAA said some radar feeds and radio frequencies remained operational throughout the incident, allowing controllers and pilots to maintain essential communications and safely land aircraft. Its investigation has focused on the telecommunications network, including the equipment at the two identified sites.